Markdown Conversion
Markdown ↗ is essential for text generation and large language models (LLMs) in training and inference because it can provide structured, semantic, human, and machine-readable input. Likewise, Markdown facilitates chunking and structuring input data for better retrieval and synthesis in the context of RAGs, and its simplicity and ease of parsing and rendering make it ideal for AI Agents.
For these reasons, document conversion plays an important role when designing and developing AI applications. Workers AI provides the
toMarkdown utility method that developers can use from the
env.AI binding or the REST APIs for quick, easy, and convenient conversion and summary of documents in multiple formats to Markdown language.
Takes a list of documents in different formats and converts them to Markdown.
documents: array
- An array of
toMarkdownDocuments.
- An array of
results: array
- An array of
toMarkdownDocumentResults.
- An array of
-
namestring
- Name of the document to convert.
-
blobBlob
- A new Blob ↗ object with the document content.
-
namestring
- Name of the converted document. Matches the input name.
-
mimetypestring
- The detected mime type ↗ of the document.
-
tokensnumber
- The estimated number of tokens of the converted document.
-
datastring
- The content of the converted document in Markdown format.
This is the list of support formats. We are constantly adding new formats and updating this table.
Format
File extensions
Mime Types
PDF Documents
Images 1
HTML Documents
XML Documents
Microsoft Office Documents
Open Document Format
CSV
Apple Documents
1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection and summarization. See pricing for more details.
In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to
env.AI.toMarkdown. The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.
This is the result:
In addition to the Workers AI binding, you can use the REST API:
toMarkdown is free for most format conversions. In some cases, like image conversion, it can use Workers AI models for object detection and summarization, which may incur additional costs if it exceeds the Workers AI free allocation limits. See the pricing page for more details.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-