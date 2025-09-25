 Skip to content
Array functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion (via Arroyo) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

array_append

Appends an element to the end of an array.

array_append(array, element)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Element to append to the array.

Example

> select array_append([1, 2, 3], 4);
+--------------------------------------+
| array_append(List([1,2,3]),Int64(4)) |
+--------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 4]                         |
+--------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • array_push_back
  • list_append
  • list_push_back

array_sort

Sort array.

array_sort(array, desc, nulls_first)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • desc: Whether to sort in descending order(ASC or DESC).
  • nulls_first: Whether to sort nulls first(NULLS FIRST or NULLS LAST).

Example

> select array_sort([3, 1, 2]);
+-----------------------------+
| array_sort(List([3,1,2]))   |
+-----------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3]                   |
+-----------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_sort

array_resize

Resizes the list to contain size elements. Initializes new elements with value or empty if value is not set.

array_resize(array, size, value)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • size: New size of given array.
  • value: Defines new elements' value or empty if value is not set.

Example

> select array_resize([1, 2, 3], 5, 0);
+-------------------------------------+
| array_resize(List([1,2,3],5,0))     |
+-------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 0, 0]                     |
+-------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_resize

array_cat

Alias of array_concat.

array_concat

Concatenates arrays.

array_concat(array[, ..., array_n])

Arguments

  • array: Array expression to concatenate. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • array_n: Subsequent array column or literal array to concatenate.

Example

> select array_concat([1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]);
+---------------------------------------------------+
| array_concat(List([1,2]),List([3,4]),List([5,6])) |
+---------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]                                |
+---------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • array_cat
  • list_cat
  • list_concat

array_contains

Alias of array_has.

array_has

Returns true if the array contains the element

array_has(array, element)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Scalar or Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Aliases

  • list_has

array_has_all

Returns true if all elements of sub-array exist in array

array_has_all(array, sub-array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • sub-array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Aliases

  • list_has_all

array_has_any

Returns true if any elements exist in both arrays

array_has_any(array, sub-array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • sub-array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Aliases

  • list_has_any

array_dims

Returns an array of the array's dimensions.

array_dims(array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_dims([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]);
+---------------------------------+
| array_dims(List([1,2,3,4,5,6])) |
+---------------------------------+
| [2, 3]                          |
+---------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_dims

array_distinct

Returns distinct values from the array after removing duplicates.

array_distinct(array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_distinct([1, 3, 2, 3, 1, 2, 4]);
+---------------------------------+
| array_distinct(List([1,2,3,4])) |
+---------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 4]                    |
+---------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_distinct

array_element

Extracts the element with the index n from the array.

array_element(array, index)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • index: Index to extract the element from the array.

Example

> select array_element([1, 2, 3, 4], 3);
+-----------------------------------------+
| array_element(List([1,2,3,4]),Int64(3)) |
+-----------------------------------------+
| 3                                       |
+-----------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • array_extract
  • list_element
  • list_extract

array_extract

Alias of array_element.

array_fill

Returns an array filled with copies of the given value.

DEPRECATED: use array_repeat instead!

array_fill(element, array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Element to copy to the array.

flatten

Converts an array of arrays to a flat array

  • Applies to any depth of nested arrays
  • Does not change arrays that are already flat

The flattened array contains all the elements from all source arrays.

Arguments

  • array: Array expression Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
flatten(array)

array_indexof

Alias of array_position.

array_intersect

Returns an array of elements in the intersection of array1 and array2.

array_intersect(array1, array2)

Arguments

  • array1: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]);
+----------------------------------------------------+
| array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]);       |
+----------------------------------------------------+
| [3, 4]                                             |
+----------------------------------------------------+
> select array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]);
+----------------------------------------------------+
| array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]);       |
+----------------------------------------------------+
| []                                                 |
+----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_intersect

array_join

Alias of array_to_string.

array_length

Returns the length of the array dimension.

array_length(array, dimension)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • dimension: Array dimension.

Example

> select array_length([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]);
+---------------------------------+
| array_length(List([1,2,3,4,5])) |
+---------------------------------+
| 5                               |
+---------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_length

array_ndims

Returns the number of dimensions of the array.

array_ndims(array, element)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_ndims([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]);
+----------------------------------+
| array_ndims(List([1,2,3,4,5,6])) |
+----------------------------------+
| 2                                |
+----------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_ndims

array_prepend

Prepends an element to the beginning of an array.

array_prepend(element, array)

Arguments

  • element: Element to prepend to the array.
  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_prepend(1, [2, 3, 4]);
+---------------------------------------+
| array_prepend(Int64(1),List([2,3,4])) |
+---------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 4]                          |
+---------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • array_push_front
  • list_prepend
  • list_push_front

array_pop_front

Returns the array without the first element.

array_pop_front(array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_pop_front([1, 2, 3]);
+-------------------------------+
| array_pop_front(List([1,2,3])) |
+-------------------------------+
| [2, 3]                        |
+-------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_pop_front

array_pop_back

Returns the array without the last element.

array_pop_back(array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_pop_back([1, 2, 3]);
+-------------------------------+
| array_pop_back(List([1,2,3])) |
+-------------------------------+
| [1, 2]                        |
+-------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_pop_back

array_position

Returns the position of the first occurrence of the specified element in the array.

array_position(array, element)
array_position(array, element, index)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Element to search for position in the array.
  • index: Index at which to start searching.

Example

> select array_position([1, 2, 2, 3, 1, 4], 2);
+----------------------------------------------+
| array_position(List([1,2,2,3,1,4]),Int64(2)) |
+----------------------------------------------+
| 2                                            |
+----------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • array_indexof
  • list_indexof
  • list_position

array_positions

Searches for an element in the array, returns all occurrences.

array_positions(array, element)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Element to search for positions in the array.

Example

> select array_positions([1, 2, 2, 3, 1, 4], 2);
+-----------------------------------------------+
| array_positions(List([1,2,2,3,1,4]),Int64(2)) |
+-----------------------------------------------+
| [2, 3]                                        |
+-----------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_positions

array_push_back

Alias of array_append.

array_push_front

Alias of array_prepend.

array_repeat

Returns an array containing element count times.

array_repeat(element, count)

Arguments

  • element: Element expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • count: Value of how many times to repeat the element.

Example

> select array_repeat(1, 3);
+---------------------------------+
| array_repeat(Int64(1),Int64(3)) |
+---------------------------------+
| [1, 1, 1]                       |
+---------------------------------+
> select array_repeat([1, 2], 2);
+------------------------------------+
| array_repeat(List([1,2]),Int64(2)) |
+------------------------------------+
| [[1, 2], [1, 2]]                   |
+------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_repeat

array_remove

Removes the first element from the array equal to the given value.

array_remove(array, element)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Element to be removed from the array.

Example

> select array_remove([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2);
+----------------------------------------------+
| array_remove(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2)) |
+----------------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4]                           |
+----------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_remove

array_remove_n

Removes the first max elements from the array equal to the given value.

array_remove_n(array, element, max)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Element to be removed from the array.
  • max: Number of first occurrences to remove.

Example

> select array_remove_n([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 2);
+---------------------------------------------------------+
| array_remove_n(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(2)) |
+---------------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 3, 2, 1, 4]                                         |
+---------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_remove_n

array_remove_all

Removes all elements from the array equal to the given value.

array_remove_all(array, element)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • element: Element to be removed from the array.

Example

> select array_remove_all([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2);
+--------------------------------------------------+
| array_remove_all(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2)) |
+--------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 3, 1, 4]                                     |
+--------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_remove_all

array_replace

Replaces the first occurrence of the specified element with another specified element.

array_replace(array, from, to)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • from: Initial element.
  • to: Final element.

Example

> select array_replace([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 5);
+--------------------------------------------------------+
| array_replace(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(5)) |
+--------------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 5, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4]                                  |
+--------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_replace

array_replace_n

Replaces the first max occurrences of the specified element with another specified element.

array_replace_n(array, from, to, max)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • from: Initial element.
  • to: Final element.
  • max: Number of first occurrences to replace.

Example

> select array_replace_n([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 5, 2);
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
| array_replace_n(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(5),Int64(2)) |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 5, 5, 3, 2, 1, 4]                                             |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_replace_n

array_replace_all

Replaces all occurrences of the specified element with another specified element.

array_replace_all(array, from, to)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • from: Initial element.
  • to: Final element.

Example

> select array_replace_all([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 5);
+------------------------------------------------------------+
| array_replace_all(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(5)) |
+------------------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 5, 5, 3, 5, 1, 4]                                      |
+------------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_replace_all

array_reverse

Returns the array with the order of the elements reversed.

array_reverse(array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_reverse([1, 2, 3, 4]);
+------------------------------------------------------------+
| array_reverse(List([1, 2, 3, 4]))                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------+
| [4, 3, 2, 1]                                               |
+------------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_reverse

array_slice

Returns a slice of the array based on 1-indexed start and end positions.

array_slice(array, begin, end)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • begin: Index of the first element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array.
  • end: Index of the last element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array.
  • stride: Stride of the array slice. The default is 1.

Example

> select array_slice([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8], 3, 6);
+--------------------------------------------------------+
| array_slice(List([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]),Int64(3),Int64(6)) |
+--------------------------------------------------------+
| [3, 4, 5, 6]                                           |
+--------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_slice

array_to_string

Converts each element to its text representation.

array_to_string(array, delimiter)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • delimiter: Array element separator.

Example

> select array_to_string([[1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]], ',');
+----------------------------------------------------+
| array_to_string(List([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]),Utf8(",")) |
+----------------------------------------------------+
| 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8                                    |
+----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • array_join
  • list_join
  • list_to_string

array_union

Returns an array of elements that are present in both arrays (all elements from both arrays) with out duplicates.

array_union(array1, array2)

Arguments

  • array1: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]);
+----------------------------------------------------+
| array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]);           |
+----------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]                                 |
+----------------------------------------------------+
> select array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]);
+----------------------------------------------------+
| array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]);           |
+----------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]                           |
+----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_union

array_except

Returns an array of the elements that appear in the first array but not in the second.

array_except(array1, array2)

Arguments

  • array1: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]);
+----------------------------------------------------+
| array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]);           |
+----------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 2]                                 |
+----------------------------------------------------+
> select array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [3, 4, 5, 6]);
+----------------------------------------------------+
| array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [3, 4, 5, 6]);           |
+----------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 2]                                 |
+----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • list_except

cardinality

Returns the total number of elements in the array.

cardinality(array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select cardinality([[1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]]);
+--------------------------------------+
| cardinality(List([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8])) |
+--------------------------------------+
| 8                                    |
+--------------------------------------+

empty

Returns 1 for an empty array or 0 for a non-empty array.

empty(array)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select empty([1]);
+------------------+
| empty(List([1])) |
+------------------+
| 0                |
+------------------+

Aliases

  • array_empty,
  • list_empty

generate_series

Similar to the range function, but it includes the upper bound.

generate_series(start, stop, step)

Arguments

  • start: start of the range
  • end: end of the range (included)
  • step: increase by step (can not be 0)

Example

> select generate_series(1,3);
+------------------------------------+
| generate_series(Int64(1),Int64(3)) |
+------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3]                          |
+------------------------------------+

list_append

Alias of array_append.

list_cat

Alias of array_concat.

list_concat

Alias of array_concat.

list_dims

Alias of array_dims.

list_distinct

Alias of array_dims.

list_element

Alias of array_element.

list_empty

Alias of empty.

list_except

Alias of array_element.

list_extract

Alias of array_element.

list_has

Alias of array_has.

list_has_all

Alias of array_has_all.

list_has_any

Alias of array_has_any.

list_indexof

Alias of array_position.

list_intersect

Alias of array_position.

list_join

Alias of array_to_string.

list_length

Alias of array_length.

list_ndims

Alias of array_ndims.

list_prepend

Alias of array_prepend.

list_pop_back

Alias of array_pop_back.

list_pop_front

Alias of array_pop_front.

list_position

Alias of array_position.

list_positions

Alias of array_positions.

list_push_back

Alias of array_append.

list_push_front

Alias of array_prepend.

list_repeat

Alias of array_repeat.

list_resize

Alias of array_resize.

list_remove

Alias of array_remove.

list_remove_n

Alias of array_remove_n.

list_remove_all

Alias of array_remove_all.

list_replace

Alias of array_replace.

list_replace_n

Alias of array_replace_n.

list_replace_all

Alias of array_replace_all.

list_reverse

Alias of array_reverse.

list_slice

Alias of array_slice.

list_sort

Alias of array_sort.

list_to_string

Alias of array_to_string.

list_union

Alias of array_union.

make_array

Returns an Arrow array using the specified input expressions.

make_array(expression1[, ..., expression_n])

array_empty

Alias of empty.

Arguments

  • expression_n: Expression to include in the output array. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.

Example

> select make_array(1, 2, 3, 4, 5);
+----------------------------------------------------------+
| make_array(Int64(1),Int64(2),Int64(3),Int64(4),Int64(5)) |
+----------------------------------------------------------+
| [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]                                          |
+----------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

  • make_list

make_list

Alias of make_array.

string_to_array

Splits a string in to an array of substrings based on a delimiter. Any substrings matching the optional null_str argument are replaced with NULL. SELECT string_to_array('abc##def', '##') or SELECT string_to_array('abc def', ' ', 'def')

starts_with(str, delimiter[, null_str])

Arguments

  • str: String expression to split.
  • delimiter: Delimiter string to split on.
  • null_str: Substring values to be replaced with NULL

Aliases

  • string_to_list

string_to_list

Alias of string_to_array.

trim_array

Removes the last n elements from the array.

DEPRECATED: use array_slice instead!

trim_array(array, n)

Arguments

  • array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
  • n: Element to trim the array.

range

Returns an Arrow array between start and stop with step. SELECT range(2, 10, 3) -> [2, 5, 8] or SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', DATE '1993-03-01', INTERVAL '1' MONTH);

The range start..end contains all values with start <= x < end. It is empty if start >= end.

Step can not be 0 (then the range will be nonsense.).

Note that when the required range is a number, it accepts (stop), (start, stop), and (start, stop, step) as parameters, but when the required range is a date, it must be 3 non-NULL parameters. For example,

SELECT range(3);
SELECT range(1,5);
SELECT range(1,5,1);

are allowed in number ranges

but in date ranges, only

SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', DATE '1993-03-01', INTERVAL '1' MONTH);

is allowed, and

SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', DATE '1993-03-01', NULL);
SELECT range(NULL, DATE '1993-03-01', INTERVAL '1' MONTH);
SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', NULL, INTERVAL '1' MONTH);

are not allowed

Arguments

  • start: start of the range
  • end: end of the range (not included)
  • step: increase by step (can not be 0)

Aliases

  • generate_series