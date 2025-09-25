Array functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

Appends an element to the end of an array.

array_append(array, element)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element: Element to append to the array.

Example

> select array_append([1, 2, 3], 4); +--------------------------------------+ | array_append(List([1,2,3]),Int64(4)) | +--------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 4] | +--------------------------------------+

Aliases

array_push_back

list_append

list_push_back

Sort array.

array_sort(array, desc, nulls_first)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. desc : Whether to sort in descending order( ASC or DESC ).

: Whether to sort in descending order( or ). nulls_first: Whether to sort nulls first( NULLS FIRST or NULLS LAST ).

Example

> select array_sort([3, 1, 2]); +-----------------------------+ | array_sort(List([3,1,2])) | +-----------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3] | +-----------------------------+

Aliases

list_sort

Resizes the list to contain size elements. Initializes new elements with value or empty if value is not set.

array_resize(array, size, value)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. size : New size of given array.

: New size of given array. value: Defines new elements' value or empty if value is not set.

Example

> select array_resize([1, 2, 3], 5, 0); +-------------------------------------+ | array_resize(List([1,2,3],5,0)) | +-------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 0, 0] | +-------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_resize

Alias of array_concat.

Concatenates arrays.

array_concat(array[, ..., array_n])

Arguments

array : Array expression to concatenate. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression to concatenate. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. array_n: Subsequent array column or literal array to concatenate.

Example

> select array_concat([1, 2], [3, 4], [5, 6]); +---------------------------------------------------+ | array_concat(List([1,2]),List([3,4]),List([5,6])) | +---------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6] | +---------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

array_cat

list_cat

list_concat

Alias of array_has.

Returns true if the array contains the element

array_has(array, element)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element: Scalar or Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Aliases

list_has

Returns true if all elements of sub-array exist in array

array_has_all(array, sub-array)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. sub-array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Aliases

list_has_all

Returns true if any elements exist in both arrays

array_has_any(array, sub-array)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. sub-array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Aliases

list_has_any

Returns an array of the array's dimensions.

array_dims(array)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_dims([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]); +---------------------------------+ | array_dims(List([1,2,3,4,5,6])) | +---------------------------------+ | [2, 3] | +---------------------------------+

Aliases

list_dims

Returns distinct values from the array after removing duplicates.

array_distinct(array)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_distinct([1, 3, 2, 3, 1, 2, 4]); +---------------------------------+ | array_distinct(List([1,2,3,4])) | +---------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 4] | +---------------------------------+

Aliases

list_distinct

Extracts the element with the index n from the array.

array_element(array, index)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. index: Index to extract the element from the array.

Example

> select array_element([1, 2, 3, 4], 3); +-----------------------------------------+ | array_element(List([1,2,3,4]),Int64(3)) | +-----------------------------------------+ | 3 | +-----------------------------------------+

Aliases

array_extract

list_element

list_extract

Alias of array_element.

Returns an array filled with copies of the given value.

DEPRECATED: use array_repeat instead!

array_fill(element, array)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element: Element to copy to the array.

flatten

Converts an array of arrays to a flat array

Applies to any depth of nested arrays

Does not change arrays that are already flat

The flattened array contains all the elements from all source arrays.

Arguments

array: Array expression Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

flatten(array)

Alias of array_position.

Returns an array of elements in the intersection of array1 and array2.

array_intersect(array1, array2)

Arguments

array1 : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]); +----------------------------------------------------+ | array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]); | +----------------------------------------------------+ | [3, 4] | +----------------------------------------------------+ > select array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]); +----------------------------------------------------+ | array_intersect([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]); | +----------------------------------------------------+ | [] | +----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_intersect

Alias of array_to_string.

Returns the length of the array dimension.

array_length(array, dimension)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. dimension: Array dimension.

Example

> select array_length([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]); +---------------------------------+ | array_length(List([1,2,3,4,5])) | +---------------------------------+ | 5 | +---------------------------------+

Aliases

list_length

Returns the number of dimensions of the array.

array_ndims(array, element)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_ndims([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]); +----------------------------------+ | array_ndims(List([1,2,3,4,5,6])) | +----------------------------------+ | 2 | +----------------------------------+

Aliases

list_ndims

Prepends an element to the beginning of an array.

array_prepend(element, array)

Arguments

element : Element to prepend to the array.

: Element to prepend to the array. array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_prepend(1, [2, 3, 4]); +---------------------------------------+ | array_prepend(Int64(1),List([2,3,4])) | +---------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 4] | +---------------------------------------+

Aliases

array_push_front

list_prepend

list_push_front

Returns the array without the first element.

array_pop_front(array)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_pop_front([1, 2, 3]); +-------------------------------+ | array_pop_front(List([1,2,3])) | +-------------------------------+ | [2, 3] | +-------------------------------+

Aliases

list_pop_front

Returns the array without the last element.

array_pop_back(array)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_pop_back([1, 2, 3]); +-------------------------------+ | array_pop_back(List([1,2,3])) | +-------------------------------+ | [1, 2] | +-------------------------------+

Aliases

list_pop_back

Returns the position of the first occurrence of the specified element in the array.

array_position(array, element) array_position(array, element, index)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element : Element to search for position in the array.

: Element to search for position in the array. index: Index at which to start searching.

Example

> select array_position([1, 2, 2, 3, 1, 4], 2); +----------------------------------------------+ | array_position(List([1,2,2,3,1,4]),Int64(2)) | +----------------------------------------------+ | 2 | +----------------------------------------------+

Aliases

array_indexof

list_indexof

list_position

Searches for an element in the array, returns all occurrences.

array_positions(array, element)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element: Element to search for positions in the array.

Example

> select array_positions([1, 2, 2, 3, 1, 4], 2); +-----------------------------------------------+ | array_positions(List([1,2,2,3,1,4]),Int64(2)) | +-----------------------------------------------+ | [2, 3] | +-----------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_positions

Alias of array_append.

Alias of array_prepend.

Returns an array containing element count times.

array_repeat(element, count)

Arguments

element : Element expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Element expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. count: Value of how many times to repeat the element.

Example

> select array_repeat(1, 3); +---------------------------------+ | array_repeat(Int64(1),Int64(3)) | +---------------------------------+ | [1, 1, 1] | +---------------------------------+

> select array_repeat([1, 2], 2); +------------------------------------+ | array_repeat(List([1,2]),Int64(2)) | +------------------------------------+ | [[1, 2], [1, 2]] | +------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_repeat

Removes the first element from the array equal to the given value.

array_remove(array, element)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element: Element to be removed from the array.

Example

> select array_remove([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2); +----------------------------------------------+ | array_remove(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2)) | +----------------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4] | +----------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_remove

Removes the first max elements from the array equal to the given value.

array_remove_n(array, element, max)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element : Element to be removed from the array.

: Element to be removed from the array. max: Number of first occurrences to remove.

Example

> select array_remove_n([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 2); +---------------------------------------------------------+ | array_remove_n(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(2)) | +---------------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 3, 2, 1, 4] | +---------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_remove_n

Removes all elements from the array equal to the given value.

array_remove_all(array, element)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. element: Element to be removed from the array.

Example

> select array_remove_all([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2); +--------------------------------------------------+ | array_remove_all(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2)) | +--------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 3, 1, 4] | +--------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_remove_all

Replaces the first occurrence of the specified element with another specified element.

array_replace(array, from, to)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. from : Initial element.

: Initial element. to: Final element.

Example

> select array_replace([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 5); +--------------------------------------------------------+ | array_replace(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(5)) | +--------------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 5, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4] | +--------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_replace

Replaces the first max occurrences of the specified element with another specified element.

array_replace_n(array, from, to, max)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. from : Initial element.

: Initial element. to : Final element.

: Final element. max: Number of first occurrences to replace.

Example

> select array_replace_n([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 5, 2); +-------------------------------------------------------------------+ | array_replace_n(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(5),Int64(2)) | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 5, 5, 3, 2, 1, 4] | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_replace_n

Replaces all occurrences of the specified element with another specified element.

array_replace_all(array, from, to)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. from : Initial element.

: Initial element. to: Final element.

Example

> select array_replace_all([1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 4], 2, 5); +------------------------------------------------------------+ | array_replace_all(List([1,2,2,3,2,1,4]),Int64(2),Int64(5)) | +------------------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 5, 5, 3, 5, 1, 4] | +------------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_replace_all

Returns the array with the order of the elements reversed.

array_reverse(array)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_reverse([1, 2, 3, 4]); +------------------------------------------------------------+ | array_reverse(List([1, 2, 3, 4])) | +------------------------------------------------------------+ | [4, 3, 2, 1] | +------------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_reverse

Returns a slice of the array based on 1-indexed start and end positions.

array_slice(array, begin, end)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. begin : Index of the first element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array.

: Index of the first element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array. end : Index of the last element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array.

: Index of the last element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array. stride: Stride of the array slice. The default is 1.

Example

> select array_slice([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8], 3, 6); +--------------------------------------------------------+ | array_slice(List([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]),Int64(3),Int64(6)) | +--------------------------------------------------------+ | [3, 4, 5, 6] | +--------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_slice

Converts each element to its text representation.

array_to_string(array, delimiter)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. delimiter: Array element separator.

Example

> select array_to_string([[1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]], ','); +----------------------------------------------------+ | array_to_string(List([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]),Utf8(",")) | +----------------------------------------------------+ | 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 | +----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

array_join

list_join

list_to_string

Returns an array of elements that are present in both arrays (all elements from both arrays) with out duplicates.

array_union(array1, array2)

Arguments

array1 : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]); +----------------------------------------------------+ | array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]); | +----------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6] | +----------------------------------------------------+ > select array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]); +----------------------------------------------------+ | array_union([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]); | +----------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8] | +----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_union

Returns an array of the elements that appear in the first array but not in the second.

array_except(array1, array2)

Arguments

array1 : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]); +----------------------------------------------------+ | array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 3, 4]); | +----------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 2] | +----------------------------------------------------+ > select array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [3, 4, 5, 6]); +----------------------------------------------------+ | array_except([1, 2, 3, 4], [3, 4, 5, 6]); | +----------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 2] | +----------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

list_except

cardinality

Returns the total number of elements in the array.

cardinality(array)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select cardinality([[1, 2, 3, 4], [5, 6, 7, 8]]); +--------------------------------------+ | cardinality(List([1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8])) | +--------------------------------------+ | 8 | +--------------------------------------+

empty

Returns 1 for an empty array or 0 for a non-empty array.

empty(array)

Arguments

array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

Example

> select empty([1]); +------------------+ | empty(List([1])) | +------------------+ | 0 | +------------------+

Aliases

array_empty,

list_empty

Similar to the range function, but it includes the upper bound.

generate_series(start, stop, step)

Arguments

start : start of the range

: start of the range end : end of the range (included)

: end of the range (included) step: increase by step (can not be 0)

Example

> select generate_series(1,3); +------------------------------------+ | generate_series(Int64(1),Int64(3)) | +------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3] | +------------------------------------+

Alias of array_append.

Alias of array_concat.

Alias of array_concat.

Alias of array_dims.

Alias of array_dims.

Alias of array_element.

Alias of empty.

Alias of array_element.

Alias of array_element.

Alias of array_has.

Alias of array_has_all.

Alias of array_has_any.

Alias of array_position.

Alias of array_position.

Alias of array_to_string.

Alias of array_length.

Alias of array_ndims.

Alias of array_prepend.

Alias of array_pop_back.

Alias of array_pop_front.

Alias of array_position.

Alias of array_positions.

Alias of array_append.

Alias of array_prepend.

Alias of array_repeat.

Alias of array_resize.

Alias of array_remove.

Alias of array_remove_n.

Alias of array_remove_all.

Alias of array_replace.

Alias of array_replace_n.

Alias of array_replace_all.

Alias of array_reverse.

Alias of array_slice.

Alias of array_sort.

Alias of array_to_string.

Alias of array_union.

Returns an Arrow array using the specified input expressions.

make_array(expression1[, ..., expression_n])

Alias of empty.

Arguments

expression_n: Expression to include in the output array. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.

Example

> select make_array(1, 2, 3, 4, 5); +----------------------------------------------------------+ | make_array(Int64(1),Int64(2),Int64(3),Int64(4),Int64(5)) | +----------------------------------------------------------+ | [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] | +----------------------------------------------------------+

Aliases

make_list

Alias of make_array.

Splits a string in to an array of substrings based on a delimiter. Any substrings matching the optional null_str argument are replaced with NULL. SELECT string_to_array('abc##def', '##') or SELECT string_to_array('abc def', ' ', 'def')

starts_with(str, delimiter[, null_str])

Arguments

str : String expression to split.

: String expression to split. delimiter : Delimiter string to split on.

: Delimiter string to split on. null_str: Substring values to be replaced with NULL

Aliases

string_to_list

Alias of string_to_array.

Removes the last n elements from the array.

DEPRECATED: use array_slice instead!

trim_array(array, n)

Arguments

array : Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.

: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators. n: Element to trim the array.

range

Returns an Arrow array between start and stop with step. SELECT range(2, 10, 3) -> [2, 5, 8] or SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', DATE '1993-03-01', INTERVAL '1' MONTH);

The range start..end contains all values with start <= x < end. It is empty if start >= end.

Step can not be 0 (then the range will be nonsense.).

Note that when the required range is a number, it accepts (stop), (start, stop), and (start, stop, step) as parameters, but when the required range is a date, it must be 3 non-NULL parameters. For example,

SELECT range(3); SELECT range(1,5); SELECT range(1,5,1);

are allowed in number ranges

but in date ranges, only

SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', DATE '1993-03-01', INTERVAL '1' MONTH);

is allowed, and

SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', DATE '1993-03-01', NULL); SELECT range(NULL, DATE '1993-03-01', INTERVAL '1' MONTH); SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', NULL, INTERVAL '1' MONTH);

are not allowed

Arguments

start : start of the range

: start of the range end : end of the range (not included)

: end of the range (not included) step: increase by step (can not be 0)

Aliases