Array functions
Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.
Appends an element to the end of an array.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Element to append to the array.
Example
Aliases
- array_push_back
- list_append
- list_push_back
Sort array.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- desc: Whether to sort in descending order(
ASCor
DESC).
- nulls_first: Whether to sort nulls first(
NULLS FIRSTor
NULLS LAST).
Example
Aliases
- list_sort
Resizes the list to contain size elements. Initializes new elements with value or empty if value is not set.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- size: New size of given array.
- value: Defines new elements' value or empty if value is not set.
Example
Aliases
- list_resize
Alias of array_concat.
Concatenates arrays.
Arguments
- array: Array expression to concatenate. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- array_n: Subsequent array column or literal array to concatenate.
Example
Aliases
- array_cat
- list_cat
- list_concat
Alias of array_has.
Returns true if the array contains the element
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Scalar or Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Aliases
- list_has
Returns true if all elements of sub-array exist in array
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- sub-array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Aliases
- list_has_all
Returns true if any elements exist in both arrays
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- sub-array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Aliases
- list_has_any
Returns an array of the array's dimensions.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_dims
Returns distinct values from the array after removing duplicates.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_distinct
Extracts the element with the index n from the array.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- index: Index to extract the element from the array.
Example
Aliases
- array_extract
- list_element
- list_extract
Alias of array_element.
Returns an array filled with copies of the given value.
DEPRECATED: use
array_repeat instead!
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Element to copy to the array.
Converts an array of arrays to a flat array
- Applies to any depth of nested arrays
- Does not change arrays that are already flat
The flattened array contains all the elements from all source arrays.
Arguments
- array: Array expression Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Alias of array_position.
Returns an array of elements in the intersection of array1 and array2.
Arguments
- array1: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_intersect
Alias of array_to_string.
Returns the length of the array dimension.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- dimension: Array dimension.
Example
Aliases
- list_length
Returns the number of dimensions of the array.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_ndims
Prepends an element to the beginning of an array.
Arguments
- element: Element to prepend to the array.
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- array_push_front
- list_prepend
- list_push_front
Returns the array without the first element.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_pop_front
Returns the array without the last element.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_pop_back
Returns the position of the first occurrence of the specified element in the array.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Element to search for position in the array.
- index: Index at which to start searching.
Example
Aliases
- array_indexof
- list_indexof
- list_position
Searches for an element in the array, returns all occurrences.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Element to search for positions in the array.
Example
Aliases
- list_positions
Alias of array_append.
Alias of array_prepend.
Returns an array containing element
count times.
Arguments
- element: Element expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- count: Value of how many times to repeat the element.
Example
Aliases
- list_repeat
Removes the first element from the array equal to the given value.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Element to be removed from the array.
Example
Aliases
- list_remove
Removes the first
max elements from the array equal to the given value.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Element to be removed from the array.
- max: Number of first occurrences to remove.
Example
Aliases
- list_remove_n
Removes all elements from the array equal to the given value.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- element: Element to be removed from the array.
Example
Aliases
- list_remove_all
Replaces the first occurrence of the specified element with another specified element.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- from: Initial element.
- to: Final element.
Example
Aliases
- list_replace
Replaces the first
max occurrences of the specified element with another specified element.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- from: Initial element.
- to: Final element.
- max: Number of first occurrences to replace.
Example
Aliases
- list_replace_n
Replaces all occurrences of the specified element with another specified element.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- from: Initial element.
- to: Final element.
Example
Aliases
- list_replace_all
Returns the array with the order of the elements reversed.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_reverse
Returns a slice of the array based on 1-indexed start and end positions.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- begin: Index of the first element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array.
- end: Index of the last element. If negative, it counts backward from the end of the array.
- stride: Stride of the array slice. The default is 1.
Example
Aliases
- list_slice
Converts each element to its text representation.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- delimiter: Array element separator.
Example
Aliases
- array_join
- list_join
- list_to_string
Returns an array of elements that are present in both arrays (all elements from both arrays) with out duplicates.
Arguments
- array1: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_union
Returns an array of the elements that appear in the first array but not in the second.
Arguments
- array1: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- array2: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- list_except
Returns the total number of elements in the array.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Returns 1 for an empty array or 0 for a non-empty array.
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
Example
Aliases
- array_empty,
- list_empty
Similar to the range function, but it includes the upper bound.
Arguments
- start: start of the range
- end: end of the range (included)
- step: increase by step (can not be 0)
Example
Alias of array_append.
Alias of array_concat.
Alias of array_concat.
Alias of array_dims.
Alias of array_dims.
Alias of array_element.
Alias of empty.
Alias of array_element.
Alias of array_element.
Alias of array_has.
Alias of array_has_all.
Alias of array_has_any.
Alias of array_position.
Alias of array_position.
Alias of array_to_string.
Alias of array_length.
Alias of array_ndims.
Alias of array_prepend.
Alias of array_pop_back.
Alias of array_pop_front.
Alias of array_position.
Alias of array_positions.
Alias of array_append.
Alias of array_prepend.
Alias of array_repeat.
Alias of array_resize.
Alias of array_remove.
Alias of array_remove_n.
Alias of array_remove_all.
Alias of array_replace.
Alias of array_replace_n.
Alias of array_replace_all.
Alias of array_reverse.
Alias of array_slice.
Alias of array_sort.
Alias of array_to_string.
Alias of array_union.
Returns an Arrow array using the specified input expressions.
Alias of empty.
Arguments
- expression_n: Expression to include in the output array. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.
Example
Aliases
- make_list
Alias of make_array.
Splits a string in to an array of substrings based on a delimiter. Any substrings matching the optional
null_str argument are replaced with NULL.
SELECT string_to_array('abc##def', '##') or
SELECT string_to_array('abc def', ' ', 'def')
Arguments
- str: String expression to split.
- delimiter: Delimiter string to split on.
- null_str: Substring values to be replaced with
NULL
Aliases
- string_to_list
Alias of string_to_array.
Removes the last n elements from the array.
DEPRECATED: use
array_slice instead!
Arguments
- array: Array expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of array operators.
- n: Element to trim the array.
Returns an Arrow array between start and stop with step.
SELECT range(2, 10, 3) -> [2, 5, 8] or
SELECT range(DATE '1992-09-01', DATE '1993-03-01', INTERVAL '1' MONTH);
The range start..end contains all values with start <= x < end. It is empty if start >= end.
Step can not be 0 (then the range will be nonsense.).
Note that when the required range is a number, it accepts (stop), (start, stop), and (start, stop, step) as parameters, but when the required range is a date, it must be 3 non-NULL parameters. For example,
are allowed in number ranges
but in date ranges, only
is allowed, and
are not allowed
Arguments
- start: start of the range
- end: end of the range (not included)
- step: increase by step (can not be 0)
Aliases
- generate_series
