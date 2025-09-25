Regex functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

Cloudflare Pipelines uses a PCRE-like ↗ regular expression syntax ↗ (minus support for several features including look-around and backreferences).

Returns true if a regular expression ↗ has at least one match in a string, false otherwise.

regexp_like(str, regexp[, flags])

Arguments

str : String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators. regexp : Regular expression to test against the string expression. Can be a constant, column, or function.

: Regular expression to test against the string expression. Can be a constant, column, or function. flags : Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported: i : case-insensitive: letters match both upper and lower case m : multi-line mode: ^ and $ match begin/end of line s : allow . to match

R : enables CRLF mode: when multi-line mode is enabled, \r

is used U : swap the meaning of x* and x*?

: Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported:

Example

select regexp_like( 'Köln' , '[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}' ); + --------------------------------------------------------+ | regexp_like(Utf8( "Köln" ),Utf8( "[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}" )) | + --------------------------------------------------------+ | true | + --------------------------------------------------------+ SELECT regexp_like( 'aBc' , '(b|d)' , 'i' ); + --------------------------------------------------+ | regexp_like(Utf8( "aBc" ),Utf8( "(b|d)" ),Utf8( "i" )) | + --------------------------------------------------+ | true | + --------------------------------------------------+

Additional examples can be found here ↗

Returns a list of regular expression ↗ matches in a string.

regexp_match(str, regexp[, flags])

Arguments

str : String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators. regexp : Regular expression to match against. Can be a constant, column, or function.

: Regular expression to match against. Can be a constant, column, or function. flags : Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported: i : case-insensitive: letters match both upper and lower case m : multi-line mode: ^ and $ match begin/end of line s : allow . to match

R : enables CRLF mode: when multi-line mode is enabled, \r

is used U : swap the meaning of x* and x*?

: Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported:

Example

select regexp_match( 'Köln' , '[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}' ); + ---------------------------------------------------------+ | regexp_match(Utf8( "Köln" ),Utf8( "[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}" )) | + ---------------------------------------------------------+ | [Köln] | + ---------------------------------------------------------+ SELECT regexp_match( 'aBc' , '(b|d)' , 'i' ); + ---------------------------------------------------+ | regexp_match(Utf8( "aBc" ),Utf8( "(b|d)" ),Utf8( "i" )) | + ---------------------------------------------------+ | [B] | + ---------------------------------------------------+

Additional examples can be found here ↗

Replaces substrings in a string that match a regular expression ↗.

regexp_replace(str, regexp, replacement[, flags])

Arguments

str : String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators. regexp : Regular expression to match against. Can be a constant, column, or function.

: Regular expression to match against. Can be a constant, column, or function. replacement : Replacement string expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

: Replacement string expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators. flags : Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported: g : (global) Search globally and don't return after the first match i : case-insensitive: letters match both upper and lower case m : multi-line mode: ^ and $ match begin/end of line s : allow . to match

R : enables CRLF mode: when multi-line mode is enabled, \r

is used U : swap the meaning of x* and x*?

: Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported:

Example

SELECT regexp_replace( 'foobarbaz' , 'b(..)' , 'X\\1Y' , 'g' ); + ------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | regexp_replace(Utf8( "foobarbaz" ),Utf8( "b(..)" ),Utf8( "X\1Y" ),Utf8( "g" )) | + ------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | fooXarYXazY | + ------------------------------------------------------------------------+ SELECT regexp_replace( 'aBc' , '(b|d)' , 'Ab\\1a' , 'i' ); + -------------------------------------------------------------------+ | regexp_replace(Utf8( "aBc" ),Utf8( "(b|d)" ),Utf8( "Ab\1a" ),Utf8( "i" )) | + -------------------------------------------------------------------+ | aAbBac | + -------------------------------------------------------------------+

Additional examples can be found here ↗

position

Returns the position of substr in origstr (counting from 1). If substr does not appear in origstr , return 0.

position(substr in origstr)

Arguments