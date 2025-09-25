 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Regex functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion (via Arroyo) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

Cloudflare Pipelines uses a PCRE-like regular expression syntax (minus support for several features including look-around and backreferences).

regexp_like

Returns true if a regular expression has at least one match in a string, false otherwise.

regexp_like(str, regexp[, flags])

Arguments

  • str: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
  • regexp: Regular expression to test against the string expression. Can be a constant, column, or function.
  • flags: Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported:
    • i: case-insensitive: letters match both upper and lower case
    • m: multi-line mode: ^ and $ match begin/end of line
    • s: allow . to match \n
    • R: enables CRLF mode: when multi-line mode is enabled, \r\n is used
    • U: swap the meaning of x* and x*?

Example

select regexp_like('Köln', '[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}');
+--------------------------------------------------------+
| regexp_like(Utf8("Köln"),Utf8("[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}")) |
+--------------------------------------------------------+
| true                                                   |
+--------------------------------------------------------+
SELECT regexp_like('aBc', '(b|d)', 'i');
+--------------------------------------------------+
| regexp_like(Utf8("aBc"),Utf8("(b|d)"),Utf8("i")) |
+--------------------------------------------------+
| true                                             |
+--------------------------------------------------+

Additional examples can be found here

regexp_match

Returns a list of regular expression matches in a string.

regexp_match(str, regexp[, flags])

Arguments

  • str: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
  • regexp: Regular expression to match against. Can be a constant, column, or function.
  • flags: Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported:
    • i: case-insensitive: letters match both upper and lower case
    • m: multi-line mode: ^ and $ match begin/end of line
    • s: allow . to match \n
    • R: enables CRLF mode: when multi-line mode is enabled, \r\n is used
    • U: swap the meaning of x* and x*?

Example

select regexp_match('Köln', '[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}');
+---------------------------------------------------------+
| regexp_match(Utf8("Köln"),Utf8("[a-zA-Z]ö[a-zA-Z]{2}")) |
+---------------------------------------------------------+
| [Köln]                                                  |
+---------------------------------------------------------+
SELECT regexp_match('aBc', '(b|d)', 'i');
+---------------------------------------------------+
| regexp_match(Utf8("aBc"),Utf8("(b|d)"),Utf8("i")) |
+---------------------------------------------------+
| [B]                                               |
+---------------------------------------------------+

Additional examples can be found here

regexp_replace

Replaces substrings in a string that match a regular expression.

regexp_replace(str, regexp, replacement[, flags])

Arguments

  • str: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
  • regexp: Regular expression to match against. Can be a constant, column, or function.
  • replacement: Replacement string expression. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
  • flags: Optional regular expression flags that control the behavior of the regular expression. The following flags are supported:
    • g: (global) Search globally and don't return after the first match
    • i: case-insensitive: letters match both upper and lower case
    • m: multi-line mode: ^ and $ match begin/end of line
    • s: allow . to match \n
    • R: enables CRLF mode: when multi-line mode is enabled, \r\n is used
    • U: swap the meaning of x* and x*?

Example

SELECT regexp_replace('foobarbaz', 'b(..)', 'X\\1Y', 'g');
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| regexp_replace(Utf8("foobarbaz"),Utf8("b(..)"),Utf8("X\1Y"),Utf8("g")) |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| fooXarYXazY                                                            |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
SELECT regexp_replace('aBc', '(b|d)', 'Ab\\1a', 'i');
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
| regexp_replace(Utf8("aBc"),Utf8("(b|d)"),Utf8("Ab\1a"),Utf8("i")) |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
| aAbBac                                                            |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

Additional examples can be found here

position

Returns the position of substr in origstr (counting from 1). If substr does not appear in origstr, return 0.

position(substr in origstr)

Arguments

  • substr: The pattern string.
  • origstr: The model string.