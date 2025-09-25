 Skip to content
Binary string functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion (via Arroyo) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

encode

Encode binary data into a textual representation.

encode(expression, format)

Arguments

  • expression: Expression containing string or binary data

  • format: Supported formats are: base64, hex

Related functions: decode

decode

Decode binary data from textual representation in string.

decode(expression, format)

Arguments

  • expression: Expression containing encoded string data

  • format: Same arguments as encode

Related functions: encode