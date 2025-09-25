Binary string functions
Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.
Encode binary data into a textual representation.
Arguments
-
expression: Expression containing string or binary data
-
format: Supported formats are:
base64,
hex
Related functions: decode
Decode binary data from textual representation in string.
Arguments
-
expression: Expression containing encoded string data
-
format: Same arguments as encode
Related functions: encode
