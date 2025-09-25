Binary string functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

encode

Encode binary data into a textual representation.

encode(expression, format)

Arguments

expression : Expression containing string or binary data

format: Supported formats are: base64 , hex

Related functions: decode

decode

Decode binary data from textual representation in string.

decode(expression, format)

Arguments

expression : Expression containing encoded string data

format: Same arguments as encode

Related functions: encode