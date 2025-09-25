JSON functions
Cloudflare Pipelines provides two set of JSON functions, the first based on PostgreSQL's SQL functions and syntax, and the second based on the JSONPath ↗ standard.
The SQL functions provide basic JSON parsing functions similar to those found in PostgreSQL.
Returns
true if the JSON string contains the specified key(s).
Also available via the
? operator:
Retrieves the value from a JSON string by the specified path (keys). Returns the value as its native type (string, int, etc.).
Also available via the
-> operator:
Various permutations of
json_get functions are available for retrieving values as
a specific type, or you can use SQL type annotations:
Retrieves a string value from a JSON string by the specified path. Returns an empty string if the value does not exist or is not a string.
Retrieves an integer value from a JSON string by the specified path. Returns
0
if the value does not exist or is not an integer.
Retrieves a float value from a JSON string by the specified path. Returns
0.0
if the value does not exist or is not a float.
Retrieves a boolean value from a JSON string by the specified path. Returns
false if the value does not exist or is not a boolean.
Retrieves a nested JSON string from a JSON string by the specified path. The value is returned as raw JSON.
Retrieves any value from a JSON string by the specified path and returns it as a string, regardless of the original type.
Also available via the
->> operator:
Returns the length of a JSON object or array at the specified path. Returns
0
if the path does not exist or is not an object/array.
JSON functions provide basic json parsing functions using JsonPath ↗, an evolving standard for querying JSON objects.
Returns the JSON elements in the first argument that match the JsonPath in the second argument. The returned value is an array of json strings.
Returns an unescaped String for the first item matching the JsonPath, if it is a string.
