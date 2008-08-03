Pricing
During the first phase of the Pipelines open beta, you will not be billed for Pipelines usage. You will be billed only for R2 usage.
We plan to price based on the volume of data ingested into and delivered from Pipelines. We expect to begin charging by September 15, 2025, and will provide at least 30 days' notice beforehand.
|Workers Paid Users
|Ingestion
|50 GB / month included + $0.02 / additional GB
|Delivery to R2
|50 GB / month included + $0.02 / additional GB
