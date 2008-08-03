 Skip to content
Pricing

During the first phase of the Pipelines open beta, you will not be billed for Pipelines usage. You will be billed only for R2 usage.

We plan to price based on the volume of data ingested into and delivered from Pipelines. We expect to begin charging by September 15, 2025, and will provide at least 30 days' notice beforehand.

Workers Paid Users
Ingestion50 GB / month included + $0.02 / additional GB
Delivery to R250 GB / month included + $0.02 / additional GB