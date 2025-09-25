Manage pipelines
Learn how to:
- Create pipelines with SQL transformations
- View pipeline configuration and SQL
- Delete pipelines when no longer needed
Pipelines execute SQL statements that define how data flows from streams to sinks.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page.Go to Pipelines
-
Select Create Pipeline to launch the pipeline creation wizard.
-
Follow the wizard to configure your stream, sink, and SQL transformation.
To create a pipeline, run the
pipelines create command:
You can also provide SQL from a file:
Alternatively, to use the interactive setup wizard that helps you configure a stream, sink, and pipeline, run the
pipelines setup command:
Pipelines support SQL statements for data transformation. For complete syntax, supported functions, and data types, see the SQL reference.
Common patterns include:
Transfer all data from stream to sink:
Filter events based on conditions:
Choose only the fields you need:
Apply transformations to fields:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page.
-
Select a pipeline to view its SQL transformation, connected streams/sinks, and associated metrics.
To view a specific pipeline, run the
pipelines get command:
To list all pipelines in your account, run the
pipelines list command:
Deleting a pipeline stops data flow from the connected stream to sink.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page.
-
Select the pipeline you want to delete. 3. In the Settings tab, and select Delete.
To delete a pipeline, run the
pipelines delete command:
Pipeline SQL cannot be modified after creation. To change the SQL transformation, you must delete and recreate the pipeline.
