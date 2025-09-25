Manage pipelines

Learn how to:

Create pipelines with SQL transformations

View pipeline configuration and SQL

Delete pipelines when no longer needed

Create a pipeline

Pipelines execute SQL statements that define how data flows from streams to sinks.

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page. Go to Pipelines Select Create Pipeline to launch the pipeline creation wizard. Follow the wizard to configure your stream, sink, and SQL transformation.

Wrangler CLI

To create a pipeline, run the pipelines create command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines create my-pipeline \ --sql "INSERT INTO my_sink SELECT * FROM my_stream"

You can also provide SQL from a file:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines create my-pipeline \ --sql-file pipeline.sql

Alternatively, to use the interactive setup wizard that helps you configure a stream, sink, and pipeline, run the pipelines setup command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines setup

SQL transformations

Pipelines support SQL statements for data transformation. For complete syntax, supported functions, and data types, see the SQL reference.

Common patterns include:

Basic data flow

Transfer all data from stream to sink:

INSERT INTO my_sink SELECT * FROM my_stream

Filtering events

Filter events based on conditions:

INSERT INTO my_sink SELECT * FROM my_stream WHERE event_type = 'purchase' AND amount > 100

Selecting specific fields

Choose only the fields you need:

INSERT INTO my_sink SELECT user_id, event_type, timestamp , amount FROM my_stream

Transforming data

Apply transformations to fields:

INSERT INTO my_sink SELECT user_id, UPPER (event_type) as event_type, timestamp , amount * 1 . 1 as amount_with_tax FROM my_stream

View pipeline configuration

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page. Select a pipeline to view its SQL transformation, connected streams/sinks, and associated metrics.

Wrangler CLI

To view a specific pipeline, run the pipelines get command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines get <PIPELINE_ID>

To list all pipelines in your account, run the pipelines list command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines list

Delete a pipeline

Deleting a pipeline stops data flow from the connected stream to sink.

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page. Select the pipeline you want to delete. 3. In the Settings tab, and select Delete.

Wrangler CLI

To delete a pipeline, run the pipelines delete command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines delete <PIPELINE_ID>

Warning Deleting a pipeline immediately stops data flow between the stream and sink.

Limitations

Pipeline SQL cannot be modified after creation. To change the SQL transformation, you must delete and recreate the pipeline.