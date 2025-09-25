Pipelines
Pipelines connect streams and sinks via SQL transformations, which can modify events before writing them to storage. This enables you to shift left, pushing validation, schematization, and processing to your ingestion layer to make your queries easy, fast, and correct.
Pipelines enable you to filter, transform, enrich, and restructure events in real-time as data flows from streams to sinks.
Manage pipelines Create, configure, and manage SQL transformations between streams and sinks.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-