Logpush as a source
Logpush delivers logs generated by Cloudflare products to a destination of your choice. Logpush supports a variety of datasets including HTTP requests, firewall events, DNS logs, and Workers trace events.
Pipelines is available as a native Logpush destination. When you configure a Logpush job with a Pipelines destination, Cloudflare automatically creates a Stream, Sink, and Pipeline SQL to deliver your logs to R2 as Parquet, JSON, or Apache Iceberg tables.
The Pipelines destination supports the following Logpush datasets:
|Scope
|Datasets
|Zone
http_requests,
firewall_events,
dns_logs
|Account
workers_trace_events
For the full list of fields available in each dataset, refer to Datasets.
To configure a Logpush job that sends logs to Pipelines, refer to Enable Cloudflare Pipelines.