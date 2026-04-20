Logpush as a source

Logpush delivers logs generated by Cloudflare products to a destination of your choice. Logpush supports a variety of datasets including HTTP requests, firewall events, DNS logs, and Workers trace events.

Pipelines is available as a native Logpush destination. When you configure a Logpush job with a Pipelines destination, Cloudflare automatically creates a Stream, Sink, and Pipeline SQL to deliver your logs to R2 as Parquet, JSON, or Apache Iceberg tables.

Supported datasets

The Pipelines destination supports the following Logpush datasets:

Scope Datasets Zone http_requests , firewall_events , dns_logs Account workers_trace_events

For the full list of fields available in each dataset, refer to Datasets.

Get started

To configure a Logpush job that sends logs to Pipelines, refer to Enable Cloudflare Pipelines.