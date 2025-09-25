Hashing functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

digest

Computes the binary hash of an expression using the specified algorithm.

digest(expression, algorithm)

Arguments

expression : String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators. algorithm : String expression specifying algorithm to use. Must be one of: md5 sha224 sha256 sha384 sha512 blake2s blake2b blake3

: String expression specifying algorithm to use. Must be one of:

md5

Computes an MD5 128-bit checksum for a string expression.

md5(expression)

Arguments

expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha224

Computes the SHA-224 hash of a binary string.

sha224(expression)

Arguments

expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha256

Computes the SHA-256 hash of a binary string.

sha256(expression)

Arguments

expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha384

Computes the SHA-384 hash of a binary string.

sha384(expression)

Arguments

expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha512

Computes the SHA-512 hash of a binary string.

sha512(expression)

Arguments