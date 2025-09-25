Hashing functions
Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.
Computes the binary hash of an expression using the specified algorithm.
Arguments
- expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
- algorithm: String expression specifying algorithm to use.
Must be one of:
- md5
- sha224
- sha256
- sha384
- sha512
- blake2s
- blake2b
- blake3
Computes an MD5 128-bit checksum for a string expression.
Arguments
- expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
Computes the SHA-224 hash of a binary string.
Arguments
- expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
Computes the SHA-256 hash of a binary string.
Arguments
- expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
Computes the SHA-384 hash of a binary string.
Arguments
- expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
Computes the SHA-512 hash of a binary string.
Arguments
- expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
