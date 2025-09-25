 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Hashing functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion (via Arroyo) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

digest

Computes the binary hash of an expression using the specified algorithm.

digest(expression, algorithm)

Arguments

  • expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.
  • algorithm: String expression specifying algorithm to use. Must be one of:
    • md5
    • sha224
    • sha256
    • sha384
    • sha512
    • blake2s
    • blake2b
    • blake3

md5

Computes an MD5 128-bit checksum for a string expression.

md5(expression)

Arguments

  • expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha224

Computes the SHA-224 hash of a binary string.

sha224(expression)

Arguments

  • expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha256

Computes the SHA-256 hash of a binary string.

sha256(expression)

Arguments

  • expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha384

Computes the SHA-384 hash of a binary string.

sha384(expression)

Arguments

  • expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.

sha512

Computes the SHA-512 hash of a binary string.

sha512(expression)

Arguments

  • expression: String expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of string operators.