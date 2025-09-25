Other functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

Casts a value to a specific Arrow data type:

arrow_cast(expression, datatype)

Arguments

expression : Expression to cast. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.

: Expression to cast. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators. datatype: Arrow data type ↗ name to cast to, as a string. The format is the same as that returned by [ arrow_typeof ]

Example

> select arrow_cast(-5, 'Int8') as a, arrow_cast('foo', 'Dictionary(Int32, Utf8)') as b, arrow_cast('bar', 'LargeUtf8') as c, arrow_cast('2023-01-02T12:53:02', 'Timestamp(Microsecond, Some("+08:00"))') as d ; +----+-----+-----+---------------------------+ | a | b | c | d | +----+-----+-----+---------------------------+ | -5 | foo | bar | 2023-01-02T12:53:02+08:00 | +----+-----+-----+---------------------------+ 1 row in set. Query took 0.001 seconds.

Returns the name of the underlying Arrow data type ↗ of the expression:

arrow_typeof(expression)

Arguments

expression: Expression to evaluate. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.

Example