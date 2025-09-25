Other functions
Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.
Casts a value to a specific Arrow data type:
Arguments
- expression: Expression to cast. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.
- datatype: Arrow data type ↗ name
to cast to, as a string. The format is the same as that returned by [
arrow_typeof]
Example
Returns the name of the underlying Arrow data type ↗ of the expression:
Arguments
- expression: Expression to evaluate. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.
Example
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-