Wrangler commands
Interactive setup for a complete pipeline
-
--namestring
Pipeline name
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Create a new pipeline
-
[PIPELINE]string required
The name of the pipeline to create
-
--sqlstring
Inline SQL query for the pipeline
-
--sql-filestring
Path to file containing SQL query for the pipeline
List all pipelines
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Page number for pagination
-
--per-pagenumber default: 20
Number of pipelines per page
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Get details about a specific pipeline
-
[PIPELINE]string required
The ID of the pipeline to retrieve
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Update a pipeline configuration (legacy pipelines only)
-
[PIPELINE]string required
The name of the legacy pipeline to update
-
--sourcearray
Space separated list of allowed sources. Options are 'http' or 'worker'
-
--require-http-authboolean
Require Cloudflare API Token for HTTPS endpoint authentication
-
--cors-originsarray
CORS origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint (use * for any origin). Defaults to an empty array
-
--batch-max-mbnumber
Maximum batch size in megabytes before flushing. Defaults to 100 MB if unset. Minimum: 1, Maximum: 100
-
--batch-max-rowsnumber
Maximum number of rows per batch before flushing. Defaults to 10,000,000 if unset. Minimum: 100, Maximum: 10,000,000
-
--batch-max-secondsnumber
Maximum age of batch in seconds before flushing. Defaults to 300 if unset. Minimum: 1, Maximum: 300
-
--r2-bucketstring
Destination R2 bucket name
-
--r2-access-key-idstring
R2 service Access Key ID for authentication. Leave empty for OAuth confirmation.
-
--r2-secret-access-keystring
R2 service Secret Access Key for authentication. Leave empty for OAuth confirmation.
-
--r2-prefixstring
Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket. Default is no prefix
-
--compressionstring
Compression format for output files
-
--shard-countnumber
Number of shards for the pipeline. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to 2 if unset. Minimum: 1, Maximum: 15
Delete a pipeline
-
[PIPELINE]string required
The ID or name of the pipeline to delete
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Create a new stream
-
[STREAM]string required
The name of the stream to create
-
--schema-filestring
Path to JSON file containing stream schema
-
--http-enabledboolean default: true
Enable HTTP endpoint
-
--http-authboolean default: true
Require authentication for HTTP endpoint
-
--cors-originstring
CORS origin
List all streams
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Page number for pagination
-
--per-pagenumber default: 20
Number of streams per page
-
--pipeline-idstring
Filter streams by pipeline ID
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Get details about a specific stream
-
[STREAM]string required
The ID of the stream to retrieve
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Delete a stream
-
[STREAM]string required
The ID of the stream to delete
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Create a new sink
-
[SINK]string required
The name of the sink to create
-
--typestring required
The type of sink to create
-
--bucketstring required
R2 bucket name
-
--formatstring default: parquet
Output format
-
--compressionstring default: zstd
Compression method (parquet only)
-
--target-row-group-sizestring
Target row group size for parquet format
-
--pathstring
The base prefix in your bucket where data will be written
-
--partitioningstring
Time partition pattern (r2 sinks only)
-
--roll-sizenumber
Roll file size in MB
-
--roll-intervalnumber default: 300
Roll file interval in seconds
-
--access-key-idstring
R2 access key ID (leave empty for R2 credentials to be automatically created)
-
--secret-access-keystring
R2 secret access key (leave empty for R2 credentials to be automatically created)
-
--namespacestring
Data catalog namespace (required for r2-data-catalog)
-
--tablestring
Table name within namespace (required for r2-data-catalog)
-
--catalog-tokenstring
Authentication token for data catalog (required for r2-data-catalog)
List all sinks
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Page number for pagination
-
--per-pagenumber default: 20
Number of sinks per page
-
--pipeline-idstring
Filter sinks by pipeline ID
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Get details about a specific sink
-
[SINK]string required
The ID of the sink to retrieve
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Delete a sink
-
[SINK]string required
The ID of the sink to delete
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
