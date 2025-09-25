Math functions
Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.
Returns the absolute value of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the arc cosine or inverse cosine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the area hyperbolic cosine or inverse hyperbolic cosine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the arc sine or inverse sine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the area hyperbolic sine or inverse hyperbolic sine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the arc tangent or inverse tangent of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the area hyperbolic tangent or inverse hyperbolic tangent of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the arc tangent or inverse tangent of
expression_y / expression_x.
Arguments
- expression_y: First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
- expression_x: Second numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the cube root of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the nearest integer greater than or equal to a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the cosine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the hyperbolic cosine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Converts radians to degrees.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the base-e exponential of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to use as the exponent. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Factorial. Returns 1 if value is less than 2.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the nearest integer less than or equal to a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the greatest common divisor of
expression_x and
expression_y. Returns 0 if both inputs are zero.
Arguments
- expression_x: First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
- expression_y: Second numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns true if a given number is +NaN or -NaN otherwise returns false.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns true if a given number is +0.0 or -0.0 otherwise returns false.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the least common multiple of
expression_x and
expression_y. Returns 0 if either input is zero.
Arguments
- expression_x: First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
- expression_y: Second numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the natural logarithm of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the base-x logarithm of a number. Can either provide a specified base, or if omitted then takes the base-10 of a number.
Arguments
- base: Base numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the base-10 logarithm of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the base-2 logarithm of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the first argument if it's not NaN. Returns the second argument otherwise.
Arguments
- expression_x: Numeric expression to return if it's not NaN. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
- expression_y: Numeric expression to return if the first expression is NaN. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns an approximate value of π.
Returns a base expression raised to the power of an exponent.
Arguments
- base: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
- exponent: Exponent numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Aliases
- pow
Alias of power.
Converts degrees to radians.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns a random float value in the range [0, 1). The random seed is unique to each row.
Rounds a number to the nearest integer.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
- decimal_places: Optional. The number of decimal places to round to. Defaults to 0.
Returns the sign of a number.
Negative numbers return
-1.
Zero and positive numbers return
1.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the sine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the hyperbolic sine of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the square root of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the tangent of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Returns the hyperbolic tangent of a number.
Arguments
- numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
Truncates a number to a whole number or truncated to the specified decimal places.
Arguments
-
numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.
-
decimal_places: Optional. The number of decimal places to truncate to. Defaults to 0 (truncate to a whole number). If
decimal_placesis a positive integer, truncates digits to the right of the decimal point. If
decimal_placesis a negative integer, replaces digits to the left of the decimal point with
0.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-