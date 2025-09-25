Math functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

abs

Returns the absolute value of a number.

abs(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

acos

Returns the arc cosine or inverse cosine of a number.

acos(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

acosh

Returns the area hyperbolic cosine or inverse hyperbolic cosine of a number.

acosh(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

asin

Returns the arc sine or inverse sine of a number.

asin(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

asinh

Returns the area hyperbolic sine or inverse hyperbolic sine of a number.

asinh(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

atan

Returns the arc tangent or inverse tangent of a number.

atan(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

atanh

Returns the area hyperbolic tangent or inverse hyperbolic tangent of a number.

atanh(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

atan2

Returns the arc tangent or inverse tangent of expression_y / expression_x .

atan2(expression_y, expression_x)

Arguments

expression_y : First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. expression_x: Second numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

cbrt

Returns the cube root of a number.

cbrt(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

ceil

Returns the nearest integer greater than or equal to a number.

ceil(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

cos

Returns the cosine of a number.

cos(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

cosh

Returns the hyperbolic cosine of a number.

cosh(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

degrees

Converts radians to degrees.

degrees(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

exp

Returns the base-e exponential of a number.

exp(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to use as the exponent. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

factorial

Factorial. Returns 1 if value is less than 2.

factorial(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

floor

Returns the nearest integer less than or equal to a number.

floor(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

gcd

Returns the greatest common divisor of expression_x and expression_y . Returns 0 if both inputs are zero.

gcd(expression_x, expression_y)

Arguments

expression_x : First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. expression_y: Second numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

isnan

Returns true if a given number is +NaN or -NaN otherwise returns false.

isnan(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

iszero

Returns true if a given number is +0.0 or -0.0 otherwise returns false.

iszero(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

lcm

Returns the least common multiple of expression_x and expression_y . Returns 0 if either input is zero.

lcm(expression_x, expression_y)

Arguments

expression_x : First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: First numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. expression_y: Second numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

ln

Returns the natural logarithm of a number.

ln(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

log

Returns the base-x logarithm of a number. Can either provide a specified base, or if omitted then takes the base-10 of a number.

log(base, numeric_expression) log(numeric_expression)

Arguments

base : Base numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Base numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

log10

Returns the base-10 logarithm of a number.

log10(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

log2

Returns the base-2 logarithm of a number.

log2(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

nanvl

Returns the first argument if it's not NaN. Returns the second argument otherwise.

nanvl(expression_x, expression_y)

Arguments

expression_x : Numeric expression to return if it's not NaN. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Numeric expression to return if it's not NaN. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. expression_y: Numeric expression to return if the first expression is NaN. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

pi

Returns an approximate value of π.

pi()

power

Returns a base expression raised to the power of an exponent.

power(base, exponent)

Arguments

base : Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. exponent: Exponent numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

Aliases

pow

pow

Alias of power.

radians

Converts degrees to radians.

radians(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

random

Returns a random float value in the range [0, 1). The random seed is unique to each row.

random()

round

Rounds a number to the nearest integer.

round(numeric_expression[, decimal_places])

Arguments

numeric_expression : Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. decimal_places: Optional. The number of decimal places to round to. Defaults to 0.

signum

Returns the sign of a number. Negative numbers return -1 . Zero and positive numbers return 1 .

signum(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

sin

Returns the sine of a number.

sin(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

sinh

Returns the hyperbolic sine of a number.

sinh(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

sqrt

Returns the square root of a number.

sqrt(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

tan

Returns the tangent of a number.

tan(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

tanh

Returns the hyperbolic tangent of a number.

tanh(numeric_expression)

Arguments

numeric_expression: Numeric expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

trunc

Truncates a number to a whole number or truncated to the specified decimal places.

trunc(numeric_expression[, decimal_places])

Arguments