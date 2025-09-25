Manage sinks
Learn how to:
- Create and configure sinks for data storage
- View sink configuration
- Delete sinks when no longer needed
Sinks are made available to pipelines as SQL tables using the sink name (e.g.,
INSERT INTO my_sink SELECT * FROM my_stream).
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page.Go to Pipelines
-
Select Create Pipeline to launch the pipeline creation wizard.
-
Complete the wizard to create your sink along with the associated stream and pipeline.
To create a sink, run the
pipelines sinks create command:
For sink-specific configuration options, refer to Available sinks.
Alternatively, to use the interactive setup wizard that helps you configure a stream, sink, and pipeline, run the
pipelines setup command:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Sinks.
-
Select a sink to view its configuration.
To view a specific sink, run the
pipelines sinks get command:
To list all sinks in your account, run the
pipelines sinks list command:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Sinks.
-
Select the sink you want to delete.
-
In the Settings tab, navigate to General, and select Delete.
To delete a sink, run the
pipelines sinks delete command:
Sinks cannot be modified after creation. To change sink configuration, you must delete and recreate the sink.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-