Manage sinks

Learn how to:

Create and configure sinks for data storage

View sink configuration

Delete sinks when no longer needed

Create a sink

Sinks are made available to pipelines as SQL tables using the sink name (e.g., INSERT INTO my_sink SELECT * FROM my_stream ).

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page. Go to Pipelines Select Create Pipeline to launch the pipeline creation wizard. Complete the wizard to create your sink along with the associated stream and pipeline.

Wrangler CLI

To create a sink, run the pipelines sinks create command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines sinks create <SINK_NAME> \ --type r2 \ --bucket my-bucket \

For sink-specific configuration options, refer to Available sinks.

Alternatively, to use the interactive setup wizard that helps you configure a stream, sink, and pipeline, run the pipelines setup command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines setup

View sink configuration

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Sinks. Select a sink to view its configuration.

Wrangler CLI

To view a specific sink, run the pipelines sinks get command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines sinks get <SINK_ID>

To list all sinks in your account, run the pipelines sinks list command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines sinks list

Delete a sink

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Sinks. Select the sink you want to delete. In the Settings tab, navigate to General, and select Delete.

Wrangler CLI

To delete a sink, run the pipelines sinks delete command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines sinks delete <SINK_ID>

Warning Deleting a sink stops all data writes to that destination.

Limitations

Sinks cannot be modified after creation. To change sink configuration, you must delete and recreate the sink.