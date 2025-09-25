Struct functions
Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.
Returns an Arrow struct using the specified input expressions.
Fields in the returned struct use the
cN naming convention.
For example:
c0,
c1,
c2, etc.
For example, this query converts two columns
a and
b to a single column with
a struct type of fields
c0 and
c1:
- expression_n: Expression to include in the output struct. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic or string operators.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-