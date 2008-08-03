Limits
|Feature
|Limit
|Maximum requests per second, per pipeline
|20,000 default (configurable up to 100,000)
|Maximum payload per request
|1 MB
|Maximum data throughput per pipeline
|20 MB/s default (configurable up to 100 MB/s)
|Shards per pipeline
|2 default (configurable up to 15)
|Maximum batch size
|100 MB
|Maximum batch records
|10,000,000
|Maximum batch duration
|300s
If you consistently exceed the requests per second or throughput limits, your pipeline might not be able to keep up with the load. The pipeline will communicate backpressure by returning a 429 response to HTTP requests or throwing an error if using the Workers API.
If you are consistently seeing backpressure from your pipeline, consider the following strategies:
- Increase the shard count to increase the maximum throughput of your pipeline.
- Send data to a second pipeline if you receive an error. You can setup multiple pipelines to write to the same R2 bucket.
