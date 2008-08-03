Feature Limit Maximum requests per second, per pipeline 20,000 default (configurable up to 100,000) Maximum payload per request 1 MB Maximum data throughput per pipeline 20 MB/s default (configurable up to 100 MB/s) Shards per pipeline 2 default (configurable up to 15) Maximum batch size 100 MB Maximum batch records 10,000,000 Maximum batch duration 300s

Exceeding requests per second or throughput limits

If you consistently exceed the requests per second or throughput limits, your pipeline might not be able to keep up with the load. The pipeline will communicate backpressure by returning a 429 response to HTTP requests or throwing an error if using the Workers API.

If you are consistently seeing backpressure from your pipeline, consider the following strategies: