SQL data types
Cloudflare Pipelines supports a set of primitive and composite data types for SQL transformations. These types can be used in stream schemas and SQL literals with automatic type inference.
|Pipelines
|SQL Types
|Example Literals
bool
BOOLEAN
TRUE,
FALSE
int32
INT,
INTEGER
0,
1,
-2
int64
BIGINT
0,
1,
-2
float32
FLOAT,
REAL
0.0,
-2.4,
1E-3
float64
DOUBLE
0.0,
-2.4,
1E-35
string
VARCHAR,
CHAR,
TEXT,
STRING
"hello",
"world"
timestamp
TIMESTAMP
'2020-01-01',
'2023-05-17T22:16:00.648662+00:00'
binary
BYTEA
X'A123' (hex)
json
JSON
'{"event": "purchase", "amount": 29.99}'
In addition to primitive types, Pipelines SQL supports composite types for more complex data structures.
Lists group together zero or more elements of the same type. In stream schemas, lists are declared using the
list type with an
items field specifying the element type. In SQL, lists correspond to arrays and are declared by suffixing another type with
[], for example
INT[].
List values can be indexed using 1-indexed subscript notation (
v[1] is the first element of
v).
Lists can be constructed via
[] literals:
Pipelines provides array functions for manipulating list values, and lists may be unnested using the
UNNEST operator.
Structs combine related fields into a single value. In stream schemas, structs are declared using the
struct type with a
fields array. In SQL, structs can be created using the
struct function.
Example creating a struct in SQL:
This creates a struct with fields
c0,
c1,
c2 containing the user ID, event type, and amount.
Struct fields can be accessed via
. notation, for example
event_data.c0 for the user ID.
