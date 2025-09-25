R2 sinks write processed data from pipelines as raw files to R2 object storage. They currently support writing to JSON and Parquet formats.

To create an R2 sink, run the pipelines sinks create command and specify the sink type and target bucket:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines sinks create my-sink \ --type r2 \ --bucket my-bucket

Format options

R2 sinks support two output formats:

JSON format

Write data as newline-delimited JSON files:

Terminal window --format json

Parquet format

Write data as Parquet files for better query performance and compression:

Terminal window --format parquet --compression zstd

Compression options for Parquet:

zstd (default) - Best compression ratio

snappy - Fastest compression

gzip - Good compression, widely supported

lz4 - Fast compression with reasonable ratio

uncompressed - No compression

Row group size: Row groups ↗ are sets of rows in a Parquet file that are stored together, affecting memory usage and query performance. Configure the target row group size in MB:

Terminal window --target-row-group-size 256

File organization

Files are written with UUID names within the partitioned directory structure. For example, with path analytics and default partitioning:

analytics/year=2025/month=09/day=18/002507a5-d449-48e8-a484-b1bea916102f.parquet

Path

Set a base directory in your bucket where files will be written:

Terminal window --path analytics/events

Partitioning

R2 sinks automatically partition files by time using a configurable pattern. The default pattern is year=%Y/month=%m/day=%d (Hive-style partitioning).

Terminal window --partitioning "year=%Y/month=%m/day=%d/hour=%H"

For available format specifiers, refer to strftime documentation ↗.

Batching and rolling policy

Control when files are written to R2. Configure based on your needs:

Lower values : More frequent writes, smaller files, lower latency

: More frequent writes, smaller files, lower latency Higher values: Less frequent writes, larger files, better query performance

Roll interval

Set how often files are written (default: 300 seconds):

Terminal window --roll-interval 60 # Write files every 60 seconds

Roll size

Set maximum file size in MB before creating a new file:

Terminal window --roll-size 100 # Create new file after 100MB

Authentication

R2 sinks require an API credentials (Access Key ID and Secret Access Key) with Object Read & Write permissions to write data to your bucket.