Manage streams
Learn how to:
- Create and configure streams for data ingestion
- View and update stream settings
- Delete streams when no longer needed
Streams are made available to pipelines as SQL tables using the stream name (e.g.,
SELECT * FROM my_stream).
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page.Go to Pipelines
-
Select Create Pipeline to launch the pipeline creation wizard.
-
Complete the wizard to create your stream along with the associated sink and pipeline.
To create a stream, run the
pipelines streams create command:
Alternatively, to use the interactive setup wizard that helps you configure a stream, sink, and pipeline, run the
pipelines setup command:
Streams support two approaches for handling data:
- Structured streams: Define a schema with specific fields and data types. Events are validated against the schema.
- Unstructured streams: Accept any valid JSON without validation. These streams have a single
valuecolumn containing the JSON data.
To create a structured stream, provide a schema file:
Example schema file:
Supported data types:
string- Text values
int32,
int64- Integer numbers
float32,
float64- Floating-point numbers
bool- Boolean true/false
timestamp- RFC 3339 timestamps, or numeric values parsed as Unix seconds, milliseconds, or microseconds (depending on unit)
json- JSON objects
binary- Binary data (base64-encoded)
list- Arrays of values
struct- Nested objects with defined fields
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Streams.
-
Select a stream to view its associated configuration.
To view a specific stream, run the
pipelines streams get command:
To list all streams in your account, run the
pipelines streams list command:
You can update certain HTTP ingest settings after stream creation. Schema modifications are not supported once a stream is created.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Streams.
-
Select the stream you want to update.
-
In the Settings tab, navigate to HTTP Ingest.
-
To enable or disable HTTP ingestion, select Enable or Disable.
-
To update authentication and CORS settings, select Edit and modify.
-
Save your changes.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Streams.
-
Select the stream you want to delete.
-
In the Settings tab, navigate to General, and select Delete.
To delete a stream, run the
pipelines streams delete command:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-