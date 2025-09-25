Manage streams

Learn how to:

Create and configure streams for data ingestion

View and update stream settings

Delete streams when no longer needed

Create a stream

Streams are made available to pipelines as SQL tables using the stream name (e.g., SELECT * FROM my_stream ).

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Pipelines page. Go to Pipelines Select Create Pipeline to launch the pipeline creation wizard. Complete the wizard to create your stream along with the associated sink and pipeline.

Wrangler CLI

To create a stream, run the pipelines streams create command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines streams create <STREAM_NAME>

Alternatively, to use the interactive setup wizard that helps you configure a stream, sink, and pipeline, run the pipelines setup command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines setup

Schema configuration

Streams support two approaches for handling data:

Structured streams : Define a schema with specific fields and data types. Events are validated against the schema.

: Define a schema with specific fields and data types. Events are validated against the schema. Unstructured streams: Accept any valid JSON without validation. These streams have a single value column containing the JSON data.

To create a structured stream, provide a schema file:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines streams create my-stream --schema-file schema.json

Example schema file:

{ " fields " : [ { " name " : "user_id" , " type " : "string" , " required " : true }, { " name " : "amount" , " type " : "float64" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "tags" , " type " : "list" , " required " : false , " items " : { " type " : "string" } }, { " name " : "metadata" , " type " : "struct" , " required " : false , " fields " : [ { " name " : "source" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "priority" , " type " : "int32" , " required " : false } ] } ] }

Supported data types:

string - Text values

- Text values int32 , int64 - Integer numbers

, - Integer numbers float32 , float64 - Floating-point numbers

, - Floating-point numbers bool - Boolean true/false

- Boolean true/false timestamp - RFC 3339 timestamps, or numeric values parsed as Unix seconds, milliseconds, or microseconds (depending on unit)

- RFC 3339 timestamps, or numeric values parsed as Unix seconds, milliseconds, or microseconds (depending on unit) json - JSON objects

- JSON objects binary - Binary data (base64-encoded)

- Binary data (base64-encoded) list - Arrays of values

- Arrays of values struct - Nested objects with defined fields

Note Events that do not match the defined schema are accepted during ingestion but will be dropped during processing. Schema modifications are not supported after stream creation.

View stream configuration

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Streams. Select a stream to view its associated configuration.

Wrangler CLI

To view a specific stream, run the pipelines streams get command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines streams get <STREAM_ID>

To list all streams in your account, run the pipelines streams list command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines streams list

You can update certain HTTP ingest settings after stream creation. Schema modifications are not supported once a stream is created.

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Streams. Select the stream you want to update. In the Settings tab, navigate to HTTP Ingest. To enable or disable HTTP ingestion, select Enable or Disable. To update authentication and CORS settings, select Edit and modify. Save your changes.

Note For details on configuring authentication tokens and making authenticated requests, see Writing to streams.

Delete a stream

Dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Streams. Select the stream you want to delete. In the Settings tab, navigate to General, and select Delete.

Wrangler CLI

To delete a stream, run the pipelines streams delete command:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines streams delete <STREAM_ID>