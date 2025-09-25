Time and date functions

Cloudflare Pipelines scalar function implementations are based on Apache DataFusion ↗ (via Arroyo ↗) and these docs are derived from the DataFusion function reference.

Calculates time intervals and returns the start of the interval nearest to the specified timestamp. Use date_bin to downsample time series data by grouping rows into time-based "bins" or "windows" and applying an aggregate or selector function to each window.

For example, if you "bin" or "window" data into 15 minute intervals, an input timestamp of 2023-01-01T18:18:18Z will be updated to the start time of the 15 minute bin it is in: 2023-01-01T18:15:00Z .

date_bin(interval, expression, origin-timestamp)

Arguments

interval : Bin interval.

: Bin interval. expression : Time expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function.

: Time expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function. origin-timestamp: Optional. Starting point used to determine bin boundaries. If not specified defaults 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z (the UNIX epoch in UTC).

The following intervals are supported:

nanoseconds

microseconds

milliseconds

seconds

minutes

hours

days

weeks

months

years

century

Truncates a timestamp value to a specified precision.

date_trunc(precision, expression)

Arguments

precision : Time precision to truncate to. The following precisions are supported: year / YEAR quarter / QUARTER month / MONTH week / WEEK day / DAY hour / HOUR minute / MINUTE second / SECOND

expression: Time expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function.

Aliases

datetrunc

Alias of date_trunc.

Returns the specified part of the date as an integer.

date_part(part, expression)

Arguments

part : Part of the date to return. The following date parts are supported: year quarter (emits value in inclusive range [1, 4] based on which quartile of the year the date is in) month week (week of the year) day (day of the month) hour minute second millisecond microsecond nanosecond dow (day of the week) doy (day of the year) epoch (seconds since Unix epoch)

expression: Time expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function.

Aliases

datepart

Alias of date_part.

extract

Returns a sub-field from a time value as an integer.

extract(field FROM source)

Equivalent to calling date_part('field', source) . For example, these are equivalent:

extract( day FROM '2024-04-13' :: date ) date_part( 'day' , '2024-04-13' :: date )

See date_part.

Make a date from year/month/day component parts.

make_date(year, month, day)

Arguments

year : Year to use when making the date. Can be a constant, column or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Year to use when making the date. Can be a constant, column or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. month : Month to use when making the date. Can be a constant, column or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Month to use when making the date. Can be a constant, column or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. day: Day to use when making the date. Can be a constant, column or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

Example

> select make_date(2023, 1, 31); +-------------------------------------------+ | make_date(Int64(2023),Int64(1),Int64(31)) | +-------------------------------------------+ | 2023-01-31 | +-------------------------------------------+ > select make_date('2023', '01', '31'); +-----------------------------------------------+ | make_date(Utf8("2023"),Utf8("01"),Utf8("31")) | +-----------------------------------------------+ | 2023-01-31 | +-----------------------------------------------+

Returns a string representation of a date, time, timestamp or duration based on a Chrono format ↗. Unlike the PostgreSQL equivalent of this function numerical formatting is not supported.

to_char(expression, format)

Arguments

expression : Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function that results in a date, time, timestamp or duration.

: Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function that results in a date, time, timestamp or duration. format: A Chrono format ↗ string to use to convert the expression.

Example

> > select to_char('2023-03-01'::date, '%d-%m-%Y'); +----------------------------------------------+ | to_char(Utf8("2023-03-01"),Utf8("%d-%m-%Y")) | +----------------------------------------------+ | 01-03-2023 | +----------------------------------------------+

Aliases

date_format

Converts a value to a timestamp ( YYYY-MM-DDT00:00:00Z ). Supports strings, integer, unsigned integer, and double types as input. Strings are parsed as RFC3339 (e.g. '2023-07-20T05:44:00') if no [Chrono formats] are provided. Integers, unsigned integers, and doubles are interpreted as seconds since the unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ). Returns the corresponding timestamp.

Note: to_timestamp returns Timestamp(Nanosecond) . The supported range for integer input is between -9223372037 and 9223372036 . Supported range for string input is between 1677-09-21T00:12:44.0 and 2262-04-11T23:47:16.0 . Please use to_timestamp_seconds for the input outside of supported bounds.

to_timestamp(expression[, ..., format_n])

Arguments

expression : Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. format_n: Optional Chrono format ↗ strings to use to parse the expression. Formats will be tried in the order they appear with the first successful one being returned. If none of the formats successfully parse the expression an error will be returned.

Example

> select to_timestamp('2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00'); +-----------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp(Utf8("2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00")) | +-----------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-01-31T14:26:56.123456789 | +-----------------------------------------------------------+ > select to_timestamp('03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023', '%c', '%+', '%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y'); +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp(Utf8("03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023"),Utf8("%c"),Utf8("%+"),Utf8("%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y")) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-05-17T03:59:00.123456789 | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Converts a value to a timestamp ( YYYY-MM-DDT00:00:00.000Z ). Supports strings, integer, and unsigned integer types as input. Strings are parsed as RFC3339 (e.g. '2023-07-20T05:44:00') if no Chrono format ↗s are provided. Integers and unsigned integers are interpreted as milliseconds since the unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ). Returns the corresponding timestamp.

to_timestamp_millis(expression[, ..., format_n])

Arguments

expression : Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. format_n: Optional Chrono format ↗ strings to use to parse the expression. Formats will be tried in the order they appear with the first successful one being returned. If none of the formats successfully parse the expression an error will be returned.

Example

> select to_timestamp_millis('2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00'); +------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_millis(Utf8("2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00")) | +------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-01-31T14:26:56.123 | +------------------------------------------------------------------+ > select to_timestamp_millis('03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023', '%c', '%+', '%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y'); +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_millis(Utf8("03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023"),Utf8("%c"),Utf8("%+"),Utf8("%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y")) | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-05-17T03:59:00.123 | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Converts a value to a timestamp ( YYYY-MM-DDT00:00:00.000000Z ). Supports strings, integer, and unsigned integer types as input. Strings are parsed as RFC3339 (e.g. '2023-07-20T05:44:00') if no Chrono format ↗s are provided. Integers and unsigned integers are interpreted as microseconds since the unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ) Returns the corresponding timestamp.

to_timestamp_micros(expression[, ..., format_n])

Arguments

expression : Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. format_n: Optional Chrono format ↗ strings to use to parse the expression. Formats will be tried in the order they appear with the first successful one being returned. If none of the formats successfully parse the expression an error will be returned.

Example

> select to_timestamp_micros('2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00'); +------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_micros(Utf8("2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00")) | +------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-01-31T14:26:56.123456 | +------------------------------------------------------------------+ > select to_timestamp_micros('03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023', '%c', '%+', '%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y'); +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_micros(Utf8("03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023"),Utf8("%c"),Utf8("%+"),Utf8("%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y")) | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-05-17T03:59:00.123456 | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Converts a value to a timestamp ( YYYY-MM-DDT00:00:00.000000000Z ). Supports strings, integer, and unsigned integer types as input. Strings are parsed as RFC3339 (e.g. '2023-07-20T05:44:00') if no [Chrono formats] are provided. Integers and unsigned integers are interpreted as nanoseconds since the unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ). Returns the corresponding timestamp.

to_timestamp_nanos(expression[, ..., format_n])

Arguments

expression : Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. format_n: Optional Chrono format ↗ strings to use to parse the expression. Formats will be tried in the order they appear with the first successful one being returned. If none of the formats successfully parse the expression an error will be returned.

Example

> select to_timestamp_nanos('2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00'); +-----------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_nanos(Utf8("2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00")) | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-01-31T14:26:56.123456789 | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+ > select to_timestamp_nanos('03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023', '%c', '%+', '%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y'); +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_nanos(Utf8("03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023"),Utf8("%c"),Utf8("%+"),Utf8("%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y")) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-05-17T03:59:00.123456789 | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Converts a value to a timestamp ( YYYY-MM-DDT00:00:00.000Z ). Supports strings, integer, and unsigned integer types as input. Strings are parsed as RFC3339 (e.g. '2023-07-20T05:44:00') if no Chrono format ↗s are provided. Integers and unsigned integers are interpreted as seconds since the unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ). Returns the corresponding timestamp.

to_timestamp_seconds(expression[, ..., format_n])

Arguments

expression : Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

: Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators. format_n: Optional Chrono format ↗ strings to use to parse the expression. Formats will be tried in the order they appear with the first successful one being returned. If none of the formats successfully parse the expression an error will be returned.

Example

> select to_timestamp_seconds('2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00'); +-------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_seconds(Utf8("2023-01-31T09:26:56.123456789-05:00")) | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-01-31T14:26:56 | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+ > select to_timestamp_seconds('03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023', '%c', '%+', '%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y'); +----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | to_timestamp_seconds(Utf8("03:59:00.123456789 05-17-2023"),Utf8("%c"),Utf8("%+"),Utf8("%H:%M:%S%.f %m-%d-%Y")) | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | 2023-05-17T03:59:00 | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Converts an integer to RFC3339 timestamp format ( YYYY-MM-DDT00:00:00.000000000Z ). Integers and unsigned integers are interpreted as nanoseconds since the unix epoch ( 1970-01-01T00:00:00Z ) return the corresponding timestamp.

from_unixtime(expression)

Arguments

expression: Expression to operate on. Can be a constant, column, or function, and any combination of arithmetic operators.

now

Returns the UTC timestamp at pipeline start.

The now() return value is determined at query compilation time, and will be constant across the execution of the pipeline.