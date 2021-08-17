DNS records for load balancing
When you create a load balancer, we automatically create an LB DNS record for the specified Hostname. This functionality allows you to use a hostname with or without an existing DNS record (A, AAAA, CNAME).
Priority order
For hostnames with existing A, AAAA, or CNAME records, the LB record takes precedence when it is more or equally specific:
Scenario 1:
- A, AAAA, or CNAME:
x.example.com
- LB record:
x.example.com
- Outcome: LB record takes precedence because it is as specific as the DNS record.
- A, AAAA, or CNAME:
Scenario 2:
- A, AAAA, or CNAME:
y.example.com
- LB record:
*.example.com(wildcard record)
- Outcome: DNS record takes precedence because it is more specific.
- A, AAAA, or CNAME:
Scenario 3:
- A, AAAA, or CNAME:
*.example.com
- LB record:
*.example.com
- Outcome: LB record takes precedence because it is as specific as the DNS record.
- A, AAAA, or CNAME:
Disabling a load balancer
When you disable a load balancer, requests to a specific hostname depend on your existing DNS records:
- If you have existing DNS records, these records will be served.
- If there are no existing records, requests to the hostname will fail.
In both cases, disabling your load balancer prevents traffic from going to any associated origin or fallback pools.
Universal SSL
Proxied domains
If you changed your nameservers to point to Cloudflare, you get an SSL certificate by default. Cloudflare has already issued an SSL certificate covering your root domain and up to one level of subdomain (
subdomain.example.com).
Non-proxied domains
If your domain is using a CNAME setup where traffic is not proxied through Cloudflare, you need to take additional actions to get an SSL certificate.
To get an SSL certificate, create a proxied DNS record for the hostname associated with the load balancer. You may also want to add Domain Control Validation (DCV) records to prevent any downtime.