DNS records for load balancing

When you create a load balancer, we automatically create an LB DNS record for the specified Hostname. This functionality allows you to use a hostname with or without an existing DNS record (A, AAAA, CNAME).

​ Priority order

For hostnames with existing A, AAAA, or CNAME records, the LB record takes precedence when it is more or equally specific:

Scenario 1 : A, AAAA, or CNAME : x.example.com LB record : x.example.com Outcome : LB record takes precedence because it is as specific as the DNS record.

Scenario 2 : A, AAAA, or CNAME : y.example.com LB record : *.example.com (wildcard record) Outcome : DNS record takes precedence because it is more specific.

Scenario 3 : A, AAAA, or CNAME : *.example.com LB record : *.example.com Outcome : LB record takes precedence because it is as specific as the DNS record.



This behavior only applies to A, AAAA, or CNAME records. An LB record does not take precedence over other types of DNS records (MX, TXT, etc.).

​ Disabling a load balancer

When you disable a load balancer, requests to a specific hostname depend on your existing DNS records:

If you have existing DNS records, these records will be served.

If there are no existing records, requests to the hostname will fail.

In both cases, disabling your load balancer prevents traffic from going to any associated origin or fallback pools.

​ Universal SSL

​ Proxied domains

If you changed your nameservers External link icon Open external link to point to Cloudflare, you get an SSL certificate by default. Cloudflare has already issued an SSL certificate External link icon Open external link covering your root domain and up to one level of subdomain ( subdomain.example.com ).

If your domain is using a CNAME setup External link icon Open external link where traffic is not proxied through Cloudflare, you need to take additional actions to get an SSL certificate.