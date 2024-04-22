Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Hyperdrive
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Hyperdrive
Dropdown icon
Hyperdrive menu
Workers home
Discord
Overview
Get started
Expand: Configuration
Configuration
How Hyperdrive works
Connect to PostgreSQL
Query caching
Local development
Expand: Observability
Observability
Troubleshoot and debug
Metrics and analytics
Expand: Examples
Examples
Connect to Neon
Connect to Supabase
Connect to Timescale
Connect to Materialize
Connect to CockroachDB
Connect to Google Cloud SQL
Connect to AWS RDS and Aurora
Expand: Tutorials
Tutorials
Create a serverless, globally distributed time-series API with Timescale
Expand: Platform
Platform
Pricing
Limits
Choose a data or storage product
External link icon
Open external link
Changelog
Expand: Reference
Reference
Supported databases
Wrangler commands
External link icon
Open external link
Hyperdrive REST API
API link label
Open API docs link
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
↑ Top
Products
Hyperdrive
Observability
Observability
Troubleshoot and debug
Metrics and analytics