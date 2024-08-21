Connect to Xata
Connect Hyperdrive to a Xata database instance.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Xata PostgreSQL database instance.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Xata database with the default user and password provided by Xata.
To retrieve your connection string from the Xata dashboard:
- Go to the Xata dashboard ↗.
- Select the database you want to connect to.
- Select Settings.
- Copy the connection string from the
PostgreSQL endpointsection and add your API key.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for
wrangler.toml:
Install the driver:
Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from
env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.
