Connect to Supabase
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase Postgres database.
1. Allow Hyperdrive access
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Supabase database as the Postgres user which is set up during project creation. Alternatively, to create a new user for Hyperdrive, run these commands in the SQL Editor.
CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword';-- Here, you are granting it the postgres role. In practice, you want to create a role with lesser privileges.GRANT postgres to hyperdrive_user;
The database endpoint can be found in the database settings page.
With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default: postgres), you can now set up Hyperdrive.
2. Create a database configuration
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
$ npx wrangler hyperdrive create $NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"
This command outputs a binding for
wrangler.toml:
wrangler.toml
name = "hyperdrive-example"
main = "src/index.ts"
compatibility_date = "2023-09-11"
node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function
# Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create $NAME --connection-string=[...]` above.
[[hyperdrive]]
binding = "HYPERDRIVE"
id = ""
Install the driver:
$ npm install pg
Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from
env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.
src/index.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';
export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { console.log(JSON.stringify(env)) // Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers. const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });
try { // Connect to our database await client.connect();
// Test query const result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });
// Returns result rows as JSON return Response.json({ result: result }); } catch (e) { console.log(e); return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 }); } },
};
Next steps
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.