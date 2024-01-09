Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Hyperdrive
  3. Examples
  4. Connect to Supabase

Connect to Supabase

Connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase Postgres database.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase Postgres database.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Supabase database as the Postgres user which is set up during project creation. Alternatively, to create a new user for Hyperdrive, run these commands in the SQL Editor.


CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword';



-- Here, you are granting it the postgres role. In practice, you want to create a role with lesser privileges.

GRANT postgres to hyperdrive_user;

The database endpoint can be found in the database settings page.

With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default: postgres), you can now set up Hyperdrive.

​​ 2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

  • The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
  • The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
  • The password associated with that username.
  • The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres.

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:


postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user, password, HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS, port, and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:


$ npx wrangler hyperdrive create $NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml:

wrangler.toml
name = "hyperdrive-example"

main = "src/index.ts"

compatibility_date = "2023-09-11"



node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function



# Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create $NAME --connection-string=[...]` above.

[[hyperdrive]]

binding = "HYPERDRIVE"

id = ""

Install the driver:


$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/index.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';



export interface Env {
	// If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding',
	// replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined.
	HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;

}



export default {
	async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) {
		console.log(JSON.stringify(env))
		// Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive
		// Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to
		// supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many
		// ORMs and query builders that use these drivers.
		const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });


		try {
			// Connect to our database
			await client.connect();


			// Test query
			const result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });


			// Returns result rows as JSON
			return Response.json({ result: result });
		} catch (e) {
			console.log(e);
			return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 });
		}
	},

};

​​ Next steps