Connect to Supabase

Connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase Postgres database.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase External link icon Open external link Postgres database.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Supabase database as the Postgres user which is set up during project creation. Alternatively, to create a new user for Hyperdrive, run these commands in the SQL Editor External link icon Open external link .



CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword' ; GRANT postgres to hyperdrive_user ;

The database endpoint can be found in the database settings page External link icon Open external link .

With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default: postgres), you can now set up Hyperdrive.

​​ 2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:



postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:



$ npx wrangler hyperdrive create $NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-09-11" node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = ""

Install the driver:



$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/index.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( env ) ) const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; const result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

​​ Next steps