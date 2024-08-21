Connect to Nile

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Nile ↗ PostgreSQL database instance.

Nile is PostgreSQL re-engineered for multi-tenant applications. Nile's virtual tenant databases provide you with isolation, placement, insight, and other features for your tenant's data and embedding. Refer to Nile documentation ↗ to learn more.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Cloudflare Hyperdrive to any Nile database in your workspace using its connection string - either with a new set of credentials, or using an existing set.

Nile console

To get a connection string from Nile console:

Log in to Nile console ↗ , then select a database. On the left hand menu, click Settings (the bottom-most icon) and then select Connection. Select the PostgreSQL logo to show the connection string. Select "Generate credentials" to generate new credentials. Copy the connection string (without the "psql" part).

You will have obtained a connection string similar to the following:

postgres://0191c898-...:4d7d8b45-...@eu-central-1.db.thenile.dev:5432/my_database

With the connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml :

name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

Install the driver:

Terminal window npm install postgres

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

import postgres from "postgres" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers. const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString ) ; try { // Test query const result = await sql `SELECT * FROM pg_tables;` ; // Returns result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : e . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Next steps

Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.

Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.

Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.