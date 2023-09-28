Connect to Neon

Connect Hyperdrive to a Neon database instance.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Neon External link icon Open external link database instance.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Neon database by creating a new user and fetching your database connection string.

​​ Neon Dashboard

Go to the Neon dashboard External link icon Open external link and select the project (database) you wish to connect to. Select Roles from the sidebar and select New Role. Enter hyperdrive-user as the name (or your preferred name) and copy the password. Note that the password will not be displayed again: you will have to reset it if you do not save it somewhere. Select Dashboard from the sidebar > go to the Connection Details pane > ensure you have selected the branch, database and role (for example, hyperdrive-user ) that Hyperdrive will connect through. Select the psql and check the pooled connection checkbox. Note down the connection string (starting with postgres://hyperdrive-user@... ) from the text box.

With both the connection string and the password, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

​​ 2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:



postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:



$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/worker.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-09-11" node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] name = "HYPERDRIVE" id = ""

Install the driver:



$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/worker.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( env ) ) const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; let result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

