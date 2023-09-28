Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
Cloudflare Docs
Hyperdrive
GitHub icon
Visit Hyperdrive on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Hyperdrive
  3. Examples
  4. Connect to Materialize

Connect to Materialize

Connect Hyperdrive to a Materialize streaming database.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Materialize database. Materialize is a Postgres-compatible streaming database that can automatically compute real-time results against your streaming data sources.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access to your database.

​​ Materialize Console

You will need to create a new application user and password for Hyperdrive to connect with:

  1. Log in to the Materialize Console.
  2. Under the App Passwords section, select Manage app passwords.
  3. Select New app password and enter a name, for example, hyperdrive-user.
  4. Select Create Password.
  5. Copy the provided password: it will only be shown once.

To retrieve the hostname and database name of your Materialize configuration:

  1. Select Connect in the sidebar of the Materialize Console.
  2. Select External tools.
  3. Copy the Host, Port and Database settings.

With the username, app password, hostname, port and database name, you can now connect Hyperdrive to your Materialize database.

​​ 2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

  • The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
  • The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
  • The password associated with that username.
  • The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres.

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:


postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user, password, HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS, port, and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:


$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml:

wrangler.toml
name = "hyperdrive-example"

main = "src/worker.ts"

compatibility_date = "2023-09-11"



node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function



# Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive database create $NAME --connection-string=[...]` above.

[[hyperdrive]]

name = "HYPERDRIVE"

id = ""

Install the driver:


$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/worker.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';



export interface Env {
	// If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding',
	// replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined.
	HYPERDRIVE: any;

}



export default {
	async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) {
		console.log(JSON.stringify(env))
		// Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive
		// Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to
		// supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many
		// ORMs and query builders that use these drivers.
		const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });


		try {
			// Connect to our database
			await client.connect();


			// Test query
			let result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });


			// Returns result rows as JSON
			return Response.json({ result: result });
		} catch (e) {
			console.log(e);
			return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 });
		}
	},

};

​​ Next steps