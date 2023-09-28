Connect to Materialize
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Materialize database. Materialize is a Postgres-compatible streaming database that can automatically compute real-time results against your streaming data sources.
1. Allow Hyperdrive access
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access to your database.
Materialize Console
You will need to create a new application user and password for Hyperdrive to connect with:
- Log in to the Materialize Console.
- Under the App Passwords section, select Manage app passwords.
- Select New app password and enter a name, for example,
hyperdrive-user.
- Select Create Password.
- Copy the provided password: it will only be shown once.
To retrieve the hostname and database name of your Materialize configuration:
- Select Connect in the sidebar of the Materialize Console.
- Select External tools.
- Copy the Host, Port and Database settings.
With the username, app password, hostname, port and database name, you can now connect Hyperdrive to your Materialize database.
2. Create a database configuration
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
This command outputs a binding for
wrangler.toml:
wrangler.toml
name = "hyperdrive-example"
main = "src/worker.ts"
compatibility_date = "2023-09-11"
node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function
# Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive database create $NAME --connection-string=[...]` above.
[[hyperdrive]]
name = "HYPERDRIVE"
id = ""
Install the driver:
$ npm install pg
Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from
env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.
src/worker.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';
export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE: any;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { console.log(JSON.stringify(env)) // Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers. const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });
try { // Connect to our database await client.connect();
// Test query let result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });
// Returns result rows as JSON return Response.json({ result: result }); } catch (e) { console.log(e); return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 }); } },
};
Next steps
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.