Connect to Materialize

Connect Hyperdrive to a Materialize streaming database.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Materialize External link icon Open external link database. Materialize is a Postgres-compatible streaming database that can automatically compute real-time results against your streaming data sources.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access to your database.

​​ Materialize Console

Read the Materialize Quickstart guide External link icon Open external link to set up your first database. The steps below assume you have an existing Materialize database ready to go.

You will need to create a new application user and password for Hyperdrive to connect with:

Log in to the Materialize Console External link icon Open external link . Under the App Passwords section, select Manage app passwords. Select New app password and enter a name, for example, hyperdrive-user . Select Create Password. Copy the provided password: it will only be shown once.

To retrieve the hostname and database name of your Materialize configuration:

Select Connect in the sidebar of the Materialize Console. Select External tools. Copy the Host, Port and Database settings.

With the username, app password, hostname, port and database name, you can now connect Hyperdrive to your Materialize database.

​​ 2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:



postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:



$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/worker.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-09-11" node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] name = "HYPERDRIVE" id = ""

Install the driver:



$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/worker.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( env ) ) const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; let result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

