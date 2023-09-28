Connect to Google Cloud SQL

Connect Hyperdrive to a Google Cloud SQL database instance.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Google Cloud SQL PostgreSQL database instance.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access. Beta limitation During the beta, Hyperdrive requires public Internet access to your database instances. In the future, Hyperdrive will support private connectivity over Magic WAN and Cloudflare Tunnel.

​​ Cloud Console

When creating the instance or when editing an existing instance in the Google Cloud Console External link icon Open external link :

To allow Hyperdrive to reach your instance:

In the Cloud Console External link icon Open external link , select the instance you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Expand Connections > ensure Public IP is enabled > Add a Network and input 0.0.0.0/0 . Select Done > Save to persist your changes. Select Overview from the sidebar and note down the Public IP address of your instance.

To create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as:

Select Users in the sidebar. Select Add User Account > select Built-in authentication. Provide a name (for example, hyperdrive-user ) > select Generate to generate a password. Copy this password to your clipboard before selecting Add to create the user.

With the username, password, public IP address and (optional) database name (default: postgres ), you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

​​ gcloud CLI

The gcloud CLI External link icon Open external link allows you to create a new user and enable Hyperdrive to connect to your database.

Use gcloud sql to create a new user (for example, hyperdrive-user ) with a strong password:



$ gcloud sql users create hyperdrive-user --instance=YOUR_INSTANCE_NAME --password=SUFFICIENTLY_LONG_PASSWORD

Run the following command to enable Internet access External link icon Open external link to your database instance:



$ gcloud sql instances patch YOUR_INSTANCE_NAME --authorized-networks="0.0.0.0/0"

Refer to Google Cloud’s documentation External link icon Open external link for additional configuration options.

​​ 2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:



postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:



$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/worker.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-09-11" node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] name = "HYPERDRIVE" id = ""

Install the driver:



$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/worker.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( env ) ) const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; let result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

