Timescale
Connect Hyperdrive to a Timescale time-series database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Timescale ↗ time-series database. Timescale is built on PostgreSQL, and includes powerful time-series, event and analytics features.
You can learn more about Timescale by referring to their Timescale services documentation ↗.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Timescale database by creating a new user and fetching your database connection string.
To retrieve your credentials and database endpoint in the Timescale Console ↗:
- Select the service (database) you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Expand Connection info.
- Copy the Service URL. The Service URL is the connection string that Hyperdrive will use to connect. This string includes the database hostname, port number and database name.
If you do not have your password stored, you will need to select Forgot your password? and set a new SCRAM password. Save this password, as Timescale will only display it once.
You will end up with a connection string resembling the below:
With the connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the Postgres.js driver:
Create a new
sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-