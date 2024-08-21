This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Timescale ↗ time-series database. Timescale is built on PostgreSQL, and includes powerful time-series, event and analytics features.

You can learn more about Timescale by referring to their Timescale services documentation ↗.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Timescale database by creating a new user and fetching your database connection string.

Timescale Dashboard

Note Similar to most services, Timescale requires you to reset the password associated with your database user if you do not have it stored securely. You should ensure that you do not break any existing clients if when you reset the password.

To retrieve your credentials and database endpoint in the Timescale Console ↗:

Select the service (database) you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Expand Connection info. Copy the Service URL. The Service URL is the connection string that Hyperdrive will use to connect. This string includes the database hostname, port number and database name.

If you do not have your password stored, you will need to select Forgot your password? and set a new SCRAM password. Save this password, as Timescale will only display it once.

You will end up with a connection string resembling the below:

postgres://tsdbadmin:YOUR_PASSWORD_HERE@pn79dztyy0.xzhhbfensb.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com:31358/tsdb

With the connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the Postgres.js driver:

Terminal window npm install postgres

Create a new sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

import postgres from "postgres" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler configuration file as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // NOTE: if `prepare: false` is passed when connecting, performance will // be slower but still correctly supported. const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Workers limit the number of concurrent external connections, so be sure to limit // the size of the local connection pool that postgres.js may establish. max : 5 , // If you are using array types in your Postgres schema, it is necessary to fetch // type information to correctly de/serialize them. However, if you are not using // those, disabling this will save you an extra round-trip every time you connect. fetch_types : false , }, ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables LIMIT 10` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : e . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Next steps