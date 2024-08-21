 Skip to content
Supabase

Connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase Postgres database.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase Postgres database.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Supabase database as the Postgres user which is set up during project creation. Alternatively, to create a new user for Hyperdrive, run these commands in the SQL Editor.

CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword';


-- Here, you are granting it the postgres role. In practice, you want to create a role with lesser privileges.
GRANT postgres to hyperdrive_user;

The database endpoint can be found in the database settings page.

With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default: postgres), you can now set up Hyperdrive.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

  • The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
  • The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
  • The password associated with that username.
  • The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres.

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user, password, HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS, port, and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window
npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

{
  "name": "hyperdrive-example",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "compatibility_date": "2024-08-21",
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"
    }
  ]
}

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the Postgres.js driver:

Terminal window
npm install postgres

Create a new sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

import postgres from "postgres";


export interface Env {
  // If you set another name in the Wrangler configuration file as the value for 'binding',
  // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined.
  HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) {
    // NOTE: if `prepare: false` is passed when connecting, performance will
    // be slower but still correctly supported.
    const sql = postgres(
            env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString,
            {
                // Workers limit the number of concurrent external connections, so be sure to limit
                // the size of the local connection pool that postgres.js may establish.
                max: 5,


                // If you are using array types in your Postgres schema, it is necessary to fetch
                // type information to correctly de/serialize them. However, if you are not using
                // those, disabling this will save you an extra round-trip every time you connect.
                fetch_types: false,
            },
        );


    try {
      // A very simple test query
      const result = await sql`select * from pg_tables LIMIT 10`;


      // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is
      // completed.
      ctx.waitUntil(sql.end());


      // Return result rows as JSON
      return Response.json({ result: result });
    } catch (e) {
      console.log(e);
      return Response.json({ error: e.message }, { status: 500 });
    }
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

