This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Supabase ↗ Postgres database.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Supabase database as the Postgres user which is set up during project creation. Alternatively, to create a new user for Hyperdrive, run these commands in the SQL Editor ↗.

CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword' ; -- Here, you are granting it the postgres role. In practice, you want to create a role with lesser privileges. GRANT postgres to hyperdrive_user;

The database endpoint can be found in the database settings page ↗.

With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default: postgres), you can now set up Hyperdrive.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the Postgres.js driver:

Terminal window npm install postgres

Create a new sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

import postgres from "postgres" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler configuration file as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // NOTE: if `prepare: false` is passed when connecting, performance will // be slower but still correctly supported. const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Workers limit the number of concurrent external connections, so be sure to limit // the size of the local connection pool that postgres.js may establish. max : 5 , // If you are using array types in your Postgres schema, it is necessary to fetch // type information to correctly de/serialize them. However, if you are not using // those, disabling this will save you an extra round-trip every time you connect. fetch_types : false , }, ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables LIMIT 10` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : e . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Next steps