Nile
Connect Hyperdrive to a Nile Postgres database instance.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Nile ↗ PostgreSQL database instance.
Nile is PostgreSQL re-engineered for multi-tenant applications. Nile's virtual tenant databases provide you with isolation, placement, insight, and other features for your tenant's data and embedding. Refer to Nile documentation ↗ to learn more.
You can connect Cloudflare Hyperdrive to any Nile database in your workspace using its connection string - either with a new set of credentials, or using an existing set.
To get a connection string from Nile console:
- Log in to Nile console ↗, then select a database.
- On the left hand menu, click Settings (the bottom-most icon) and then select Connection.
- Select the PostgreSQL logo to show the connection string.
- Select "Generate credentials" to generate new credentials.
- Copy the connection string (without the "psql" part).
You will have obtained a connection string similar to the following:
With the connection string, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the Postgres.js driver:
Create a new
sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
