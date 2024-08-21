Materialize
Connect Hyperdrive to a Materialize streaming database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Materialize ↗ database. Materialize is a Postgres-compatible streaming database that can automatically compute real-time results against your streaming data sources.
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access to your database.
You will need to create a new application user and password for Hyperdrive to connect with:
- Log in to the Materialize Console ↗.
- Under the App Passwords section, select Manage app passwords.
- Select New app password and enter a name, for example,
hyperdrive-user.
- Select Create Password.
- Copy the provided password: it will only be shown once.
To retrieve the hostname and database name of your Materialize configuration:
- Select Connect in the sidebar of the Materialize Console.
- Select External tools.
- Copy the Host, Port and Database settings.
With the username, app password, hostname, port and database name, you can now connect Hyperdrive to your Materialize database.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the Postgres.js driver:
Create a new
sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
