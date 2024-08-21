This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Google Cloud SQL Postgres database instance.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.

Note To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you must allow Cloudflare IPs to be able to access your database. You can either allow-list all IP address ranges (0.0.0.0 - 255.255.255.255) or restrict your IP access control list to the IP ranges used by Hyperdrive. Alternatively, you can connect to your databases over in your private network using Cloudflare Tunnels.

Cloud Console

When creating the instance or when editing an existing instance in the Google Cloud Console ↗:

To allow Hyperdrive to reach your instance:

In the Cloud Console ↗ , select the instance you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Expand Connections > Networking > ensure Public IP is enabled > Add a Network and input 0.0.0.0/0 . Select Done > Save to persist your changes. Select Overview from the sidebar and note down the Public IP address of your instance.

To create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as:

Select Users in the sidebar. Select Add User Account > select Built-in authentication. Provide a name (for example, hyperdrive-user ) > select Generate to generate a password. Copy this password to your clipboard before selecting Add to create the user.

With the username, password, public IP address and (optional) database name (default: postgres ), you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

gcloud CLI

The gcloud CLI ↗ allows you to create a new user and enable Hyperdrive to connect to your database.

Use gcloud sql to create a new user (for example, hyperdrive-user ) with a strong password:

Terminal window gcloud sql users create hyperdrive-user --instance=YOUR_INSTANCE_NAME --password=SUFFICIENTLY_LONG_PASSWORD

Run the following command to enable Internet access ↗ to your database instance:

Terminal window # If you have any existing authorized networks, ensure you provide those as a comma separated list. # The gcloud CLI will replace any existing authorized networks with the list you provide here. gcloud sql instances patch YOUR_INSTANCE_NAME --authorized-networks="0.0.0.0/0"

Refer to Google Cloud's documentation ↗ for additional configuration options.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the Postgres.js driver:

Terminal window npm install postgres

Create a new sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

import postgres from "postgres" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler configuration file as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // NOTE: if `prepare: false` is passed when connecting, performance will // be slower but still correctly supported. const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Workers limit the number of concurrent external connections, so be sure to limit // the size of the local connection pool that postgres.js may establish. max : 5 , // If you are using array types in your Postgres schema, it is necessary to fetch // type information to correctly de/serialize them. However, if you are not using // those, disabling this will save you an extra round-trip every time you connect. fetch_types : false , }, ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables LIMIT 10` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : e . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

