Azure Database
Connect Hyperdrive to an Azure Database for PostgreSQL instance.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to an Azure Database for PostgreSQL instance.
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid credentials and network access.
To connect to your Azure Database for PostgreSQL instance using public Internet connectivity:
- In the Azure Portal ↗, select the instance you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Expand Settings > Networking > ensure Public access is enabled > in Firewall rules add
0.0.0.0as Start IP address and
255.255.255.255as End IP address.
- Select Save to persist your changes.
- Select Overview from the sidebar and note down the Server name of your instance.
With the username, password, server name, and database name (default:
postgres), you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To connect to a private Azure Database for PostgreSQL instance, refer to Connect to a private database using Tunnel.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the Postgres.js driver:
Create a new
sql instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
