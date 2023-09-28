Connect to CockroachDB
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a CockroachDB database cluster. CockroachDB is a PostgreSQL-compatible distributed SQL database with strong consistency guarantees.
1. Allow Hyperdrive access
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.
CockroachDB Console
The steps below assume you have an existing CockroachDB Cloud account and database cluster created.
To create and/or fetch your database credentials:
- Go to the CockroachDB Cloud console and select the cluster you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Select SQL Users from the sidebar on the left, and select Add User.
- Enter a username (for example, `hyperdrive-user), and select Generate & Save Password.
- Note down the username and copy the password to a temporary location.
To retrieve your database connection details:
- Go to the CockroachDB Cloud console and select the cluster you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Select Connect in the top right.
- Choose the user you created, for example,
hyperdrive-user.
- Select the database, for example
defaultdb.
- Select General connection string as the option.
- In the text box below, select Copy to copy the connection string.
By default, the CockroachDB cloud enables connections from the public Internet (
0.0.0.0/0). If you have changed these settings on an existing cluster, you will need to allow connections from the public Internet for Hyperdrive to connect.
2. Create a database configuration
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
This command outputs a binding for
wrangler.toml:
wrangler.toml
name = "hyperdrive-example"
main = "src/worker.ts"
compatibility_date = "2023-09-11"
node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function
# Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive database create $NAME --connection-string=[...]` above.
[[hyperdrive]]
name = "HYPERDRIVE"
id = ""
Install the driver:
$ npm install pg
Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from
env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.
src/worker.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';
export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE: any;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { console.log(JSON.stringify(env)) // Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers. const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });
try { // Connect to our database await client.connect();
// Test query let result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });
// Returns result rows as JSON return Response.json({ result: result }); } catch (e) { console.log(e); return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 }); } },
};
