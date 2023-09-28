Connect to CockroachDB

Connect Hyperdrive to a CockroachDB database.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a CockroachDB External link icon Open external link database cluster. CockroachDB is a PostgreSQL-compatible distributed SQL database with strong consistency guarantees.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.

​​ CockroachDB Console

The steps below assume you have an existing CockroachDB Cloud account External link icon Open external link and database cluster created.

To create and/or fetch your database credentials:

Go to the CockroachDB Cloud console External link icon Open external link and select the cluster you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Select SQL Users from the sidebar on the left, and select Add User. Enter a username (for example, `hyperdrive-user), and select Generate & Save Password. Note down the username and copy the password to a temporary location.

To retrieve your database connection details:

Go to the CockroachDB Cloud console External link icon Open external link and select the cluster you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Select Connect in the top right. Choose the user you created, for example, hyperdrive-user . Select the database, for example defaultdb . Select General connection string as the option. In the text box below, select Copy to copy the connection string.

During the beta release of Hyperdrive, you will need to remove the ?sslmode=verify-full from the connection string. Hyperdrive requires TLS/SSL to connect to an upstream database, but does not yet support client CAs.

By default, the CockroachDB cloud enables connections from the public Internet ( 0.0.0.0/0 ). If you have changed these settings on an existing cluster, you will need to allow connections from the public Internet for Hyperdrive to connect.

​​ 2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:



postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:



$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/worker.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-09-11" node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] name = "HYPERDRIVE" id = ""

Install the driver:



$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/worker.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( env ) ) const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; let result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

​​ Next steps