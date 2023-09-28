Connect to AWS RDS and Aurora
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Postgres or Amazon Aurora database instance.
1. Allow Hyperdrive access
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.
AWS Console
When creating or modifying an instance in the AWS console:
- Configure a DB cluster identifier and other settings you wish to customize.
- Under Settings > Credential settings, note down the Master username and Master password.
- Under the Connectivity header, ensure Public access is set to Yes.
- Select an Existing VPC security group that allows public Internet access from
0.0.0.0/0to the port your database instance is configured to listen on (default:
5432for PostgreSQL instances).
- Select Create database.
Retrieve the database endpoint (Aurora)
To retrieve the database endpoint (hostname) for Hyperdrive to connect to:
- Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console.
- Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Under the Endpoints header, note down the Endpoint name with the type
Writerand the Port.
Retrieve the database endpoint (RDS PostgreSQL)
For regular RDS instances (non-Aurora), you will need to fetch the endpoint and port of the database:
- Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console.
- Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Under the Connectivity & security header, note down the Endpoint and the Port.
The endpoint will resemble
YOUR_DATABASE_NAME.cpuo5rlli58m.AWS_REGION.rds.amazonaws.com and the port will default to
5432.
2. Create your user
Once your database is created, you will need to create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as. Although you can use the Master username configured during initial database creation, best practice is to create a less privileged user.
To create a new user, log in to the database and use the
CREATE ROLE command:
# Log in to the database$ psql postgresql://MASTER_USERNAME:MASTER_PASSWORD@ENDPOINT_NAME:PORT/database_name
Run the following SQL statements:
-- Create a role for HyperdriveCREATE ROLE hyperdrive;-- Allow Hyperdrive to connectGRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE postgres TO hyperdrive;-- Grant database privileges to the hyperdrive roleGRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE postgres to hyperdrive;-- Create a specific user for Hyperdrive to log in asCREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword';-- Grant this new user the hyperdrive role privilegesGRANT hyperdrive to hyperdrive_user;
Refer to AWS’ documentation on user roles in PostgreSQL for more details.
With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default:
postgres), you can now set up Hyperdrive.
3. Create a database configuration
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name
This command outputs a binding for
wrangler.toml:
wrangler.toml
name = "hyperdrive-example"
main = "src/worker.ts"
compatibility_date = "2023-09-11"
node_compat = true # required for database drivers to function
# Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive database create $NAME --connection-string=[...]` above.
[[hyperdrive]]
name = "HYPERDRIVE"
id = ""
Install the driver:
$ npm install pg
Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from
env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.
src/worker.ts
import { Client } from 'pg';
export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE: any;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { console.log(JSON.stringify(env)) // Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers. const client = new Client({ connectionString: env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString });
try { // Connect to our database await client.connect();
// Test query let result = await client.query({ text: 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' });
// Returns result rows as JSON return Response.json({ result: result }); } catch (e) { console.log(e); return Response.json({ error: JSON.stringify(e) }, { status: 500 }); } },
};
