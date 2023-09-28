Connect to AWS RDS and Aurora

Connect Hyperdrive to an AWS RDS or Aurora database instance.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Postgres or Amazon Aurora database instance.

​​ 1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access. Beta limitation During the beta, Hyperdrive requires public Internet access to your database instances. In the future, Hyperdrive will support private connectivity over Magic WAN and Cloudflare Tunnel.

​​ AWS Console

When creating or modifying an instance in the AWS console:

Configure a DB cluster identifier and other settings you wish to customize. Under Settings > Credential settings, note down the Master username and Master password. Under the Connectivity header, ensure Public access is set to Yes. Select an Existing VPC security group that allows public Internet access from 0.0.0.0/0 to the port your database instance is configured to listen on (default: 5432 for PostgreSQL instances). Select Create database.

You must ensure that the VPC security group External link icon Open external link associated with your database allows public IPv4 access to your database port. Refer to AWS’ database server rules External link icon Open external link for details on how to configure rules specific to your RDS or Aurora database.

​​ Retrieve the database endpoint (Aurora)

To retrieve the database endpoint (hostname) for Hyperdrive to connect to:

Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console. Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Under the Endpoints header, note down the Endpoint name with the type Writer and the Port.

​​ Retrieve the database endpoint (RDS PostgreSQL)

For regular RDS instances (non-Aurora), you will need to fetch the endpoint and port of the database:

Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console. Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Under the Connectivity & security header, note down the Endpoint and the Port.

The endpoint will resemble YOUR_DATABASE_NAME.cpuo5rlli58m.AWS_REGION.rds.amazonaws.com and the port will default to 5432 .

​​ 2. Create your user

Once your database is created, you will need to create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as. Although you can use the Master username configured during initial database creation, best practice is to create a less privileged user.

To create a new user, log in to the database and use the CREATE ROLE command:



$ psql postgresql://MASTER_USERNAME:MASTER_PASSWORD@ENDPOINT_NAME:PORT/database_name

Run the following SQL statements:



CREATE ROLE hyperdrive ; GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE postgres TO hyperdrive ; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE postgres to hyperdrive ; CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword' ; GRANT hyperdrive to hyperdrive_user ;

Refer to AWS’ documentation on user roles in PostgreSQL External link icon Open external link for more details.

With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default: postgres ), you can now set up Hyperdrive.

​​ 3. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:



postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command, pasting the connection string provided from your database host, or replacing user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:



$ wrangler hyperdrive database create $CONFIG_NAME --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive’s troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for wrangler.toml :

wrangler.toml name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/worker.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-09-11" node_compat = true [ [ hyperdrive ] ] name = "HYPERDRIVE" id = ""

Install the driver:



$ npm install pg

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

src/worker.ts import { Client } from 'pg' ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( env ) ) const client = new Client ( { connectionString : env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString } ) ; try { await client . connect ( ) ; let result = await client . query ( { text : 'SELECT * FROM pg_tables' } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : JSON . stringify ( e ) } , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

​​ Next steps