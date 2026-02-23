Changelog
Sandboxes now support
createBackup()and
restoreBackup()methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.
This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step. Unfortunately
git cloneand
npm installcan take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.
Now, after the initial setup, you can just call
createBackup(), then
restoreBackup()the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.
Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.
Key capabilities:
- Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
- Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
- Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
- TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded
To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.
Local Uploads is now available in open beta. Enable it on your R2 bucket to improve upload performance when clients upload data from a different region than your bucket. With Local Uploads enabled, object data is written to storage infrastructure near the client, then asynchronously replicated to your bucket. The object is immediately accessible and remains strongly consistent throughout. Refer to How R2 works for details on how data is written to your bucket.
In our tests, we observed up to 75% reduction in Time to Last Byte (TTLB) for upload requests when Local Uploads is enabled.
This feature is ideal when:
- Your users are globally distributed
- Upload performance and reliability is critical to your application
- You want to optimize write performance without changing your bucket's primary location
To enable Local Uploads on your bucket, find Local Uploads in your bucket settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, or run:
Enabling Local Uploads on a bucket is seamless: existing uploads will complete as expected and there’s no interruption to traffic. There is no additional cost to enable Local Uploads. Upload requests incur the standard Class A operation costs same as upload requests made without Local Uploads.
For more information, refer to Local Uploads.
R2 Data Catalog now supports automatic snapshot expiration for Apache Iceberg tables.
In Apache Iceberg, a snapshot is metadata that represents the state of a table at a given point in time. Every mutation creates a new snapshot which enable powerful features like time travel queries and rollback capabilities but will accumulate over time.
Without regular cleanup, these accumulated snapshots can lead to:
- Metadata overhead
- Slower table operations
- Increased storage costs.
Snapshot expiration in R2 Data Catalog automatically removes old table snapshots based on your configured retention policy, improving performance and storage costs.
Snapshot expiration uses two parameters to determine which snapshots to remove:
--older-than-days: age threshold in days
--retain-last: minimum snapshot count to retain
Both conditions must be met before a snapshot is expired, ensuring you always retain recent snapshots even if they exceed the age threshold.
This feature complements automatic compaction, which optimizes query performance by combining small data files into larger ones. Together, these automatic maintenance operations keep your Iceberg tables performant and cost-efficient without manual intervention.
To learn more about snapshot expiration and how to configure it, visit our table maintenance documentation or see how to manage catalogs.
Containers now support mounting R2 buckets as FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) volumes, allowing applications to interact with R2 using standard filesystem operations.
Common use cases include:
- Bootstrapping containers with datasets, models, or dependencies for sandboxes and agent environments
- Persisting user configuration or application state without managing downloads
- Accessing large static files without bloating container images or downloading at startup
FUSE adapters like tigrisfs ↗, s3fs ↗, and gcsfuse ↗ can be installed in your container image and configured to mount buckets at startup.
See the Mount R2 buckets with FUSE example for a complete guide on mounting R2 buckets and/or other S3-compatible storage buckets within your containers.
You can now enable compaction for individual Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog, giving you fine-grained control over different workloads.
This allows you to:
- Apply different target file sizes per table
- Disable compaction for specific tables
- Optimize based on table-specific access patterns
Learn more at Manage catalogs.
You can now enable automatic compaction for Apache Iceberg ↗ tables in R2 Data Catalog to improve query performance.
Compaction is the process of taking a group of small files and combining them into fewer larger files. This is an important maintenance operation as it helps ensure that query performance remains consistent by reducing the number of files that needs to be scanned.
To enable automatic compaction in R2 Data Catalog, find it under R2 Data Catalog in your R2 bucket settings in the dashboard.
Or with Wrangler, run:
To get started with compaction, check out manage catalogs. For best practices and limitations, refer to about compaction.
We're excited to announce several improvements to the Cloudflare R2 dashboard experience that make managing your object storage easier and more intuitive:
We've redesigned the bucket settings page, giving you a centralized location to manage all your bucket configurations in one place.
- Deeplink support for prefix directories: Navigate through your bucket hierarchy without losing your state. Your browser's back button now works as expected, and you can share direct links to specific prefix directories with teammates.
- Objects as clickable links: Objects are now proper links that you can copy or
CMD + Clickto open in a new tab.
- Renamed "r2.dev domain" to "Public Development URL" for better clarity when exposing bucket contents for non-production workloads.
- Public Access status now clearly displays "Enabled" when your bucket is exposed to the internet (via Public Development URL or Custom Domains).
We've also made numerous other usability improvements across the board to make your R2 experience smoother and more productive.
Cloudflare Pipelines is now available in beta, to all users with a Workers Paid plan.
Pipelines let you ingest high volumes of real time data, without managing the underlying infrastructure. A single pipeline can ingest up to 100 MB of data per second, via HTTP or from a Worker. Ingested data is automatically batched, written to output files, and delivered to an R2 bucket in your account. You can use Pipelines to build a data lake of clickstream data, or to store events from a Worker.
Create your first pipeline with a single command:
Head over to our getting started guide for an in-depth tutorial to building with Pipelines.
Today, we're launching R2 Data Catalog in open beta, a managed Apache Iceberg catalog built directly into your Cloudflare R2 bucket.
If you're not already familiar with it, Apache Iceberg ↗ is an open table format designed to handle large-scale analytics datasets stored in object storage, offering ACID transactions and schema evolution. R2 Data Catalog exposes a standard Iceberg REST catalog interface, so you can connect engines like Spark, Snowflake, and PyIceberg to start querying your tables using the tools you already know.
To enable a data catalog on your R2 bucket, find R2 Data Catalog in your buckets settings in the dashboard, or run:
And that's it. You'll get a catalog URI and warehouse you can plug into your favorite Iceberg engines.
Visit our getting started guide for step-by-step instructions on enabling R2 Data Catalog, creating tables, and running your first queries.
You can now use bucket locks to set retention policies on your R2 buckets (or specific prefixes within your buckets) for a specified period — or indefinitely. This can help ensure compliance by protecting important data from accidental or malicious deletion.
Locks give you a few ways to ensure your objects are retained (not deleted or overwritten). You can:
- Lock objects for a specific duration, for example 90 days.
- Lock objects until a certain date, for example January 1, 2030.
- Lock objects indefinitely, until the lock is explicitly removed.
Buckets can have up to 1,000 bucket lock rules. Each rule specifies which objects it covers (via prefix) and how long those objects must remain retained.
Here are a couple of examples showing how you can configure bucket lock rules using Wrangler:
For more information on bucket locks and how to set retention policies for objects in your R2 buckets, refer to our documentation.
Super Slurper can now migrate data from any S3-compatible object storage provider to Cloudflare R2. This includes transfers from services like MinIO, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, and DigitalOcean Spaces.
For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from your existing S3-compatible storage buckets to R2, refer to our documentation.
Super Slurper now transfers data from cloud object storage providers like AWS S3 and Google Cloud Storage to Cloudflare R2 up to 5x faster than it did before.
We moved from a centralized service to a distributed system built on the Cloudflare Developer Platform — using Cloudflare Workers, Durable Objects, and Queues — to both improve performance and increase system concurrency capabilities (and we'll share more details about how we did it soon!)
Time to copy 75,000 objects from AWS S3 to R2 decreased from 15 minutes 30 seconds (old) to 3 minutes 25 seconds (after performance improvements)
For more information on Super Slurper and how to migrate data from existing object storage to R2, refer to our documentation.