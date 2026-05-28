R2 Data Catalog gets a dedicated dashboard experience

R2 Data Catalog is a managed Apache Iceberg ↗ data catalog built directly into your R2 bucket. It exposes a standard Iceberg REST catalog interface so you can connect query engines like Spark, Snowflake, DuckDB, and R2 SQL to your data in R2.

R2 Data Catalog now has a dedicated section in the Cloudflare dashboard, replacing the previous settings panel embedded in R2 bucket configuration. The new experience includes:

Catalog overview — View all your catalogs in one place with catalog request counts, bucket sizes, and table maintenance status at a glance.

— View all your catalogs in one place with catalog request counts, bucket sizes, and table maintenance status at a glance. Guided setup wizard — Create a catalog in three steps: choose or create an R2 bucket, configure table maintenance (compaction and snapshot expiration), and review. The wizard creates the bucket and generates a service credential automatically.

— Create a catalog in three steps: choose or create an R2 bucket, configure table maintenance (compaction and snapshot expiration), and review. The wizard creates the bucket and generates a service credential automatically. Settings management — A dedicated settings page for each catalog with sections for general configuration, table maintenance, service credentials, and disabling the catalog. You can now enable and configure snapshot expiration directly from the dashboard.

— A dedicated settings page for each catalog with sections for general configuration, table maintenance, service credentials, and disabling the catalog. You can now enable and configure snapshot expiration directly from the dashboard. Built-in metrics — Five charts on each catalog's metrics tab: bytes compacted, files compacted, catalog requests, storage size, and snapshots expired.

To get started, go to R2 Data Catalog in the Cloudflare dashboard or refer to the getting started guide and manage catalogs documentation.