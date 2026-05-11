R2 Data Catalog pricing announced

R2 Data Catalog is a managed Apache Iceberg ↗ data catalog built directly into R2 buckets, queryable by any Iceberg-compatible engine such as Spark, Snowflake, and DuckDB. R2 Data Catalog now has published pricing for catalog operations and table compaction, in addition to standard R2 storage and operations.

Billing is not yet enabled. We will provide at least 30 days notice before we start charging for R2 Data Catalog usage.

Pricing is based on two dimensions:

Catalog operations : $9.00 / million operations for metadata requests such as creating tables, reading table metadata, and updating table properties.

: $9.00 / million operations for metadata requests such as creating tables, reading table metadata, and updating table properties. Compaction: $0.005 / GB processed and $2.00 / million objects processed. These charges only apply when automatic compaction is turned on for a table.

Both dimensions include a monthly free tier: 1 million catalog operations, 10 GB of compaction data processed, and 1 million compaction objects processed.

For full pricing details and billing examples, refer to R2 Data Catalog pricing.