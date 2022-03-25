Browser Cache TTL
Specify a time for a visitor’s Browser Cache TTL to accelerate the page load for repeat visitors to your website. To configure cache duration within Cloudflare’s data centers, see Edge Cache TTL .
By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your
Expires and
Cache-Control headers. Cloudflare overrides any
Cache-Control or
Expires headers with values set via the Browser Cache TTL option under Caching on your dashboard if:
- The value of the
Cache-Controlheader from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL =setting.
- The origin web server does not send a
Cache-Controlor an
Expiresheader.
Unless specifically set in a Page Rule
, Cloudflare does not override or insert
Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.
Set Browser Cache TTL
The Cloudflare UI and API both prohibit setting Browser Cache TTL to 0 for non-Enterprise domains.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Click Caching.
- Under Browser Cache TTL, click the drop-down menu to select the desired cache expiration time.
The Respect Existing Headers option tells Cloudflare to honor the settings in the
Cache-Control headers from your origin web server.