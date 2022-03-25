Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Browser Cache TTL

Specify a time for a visitor’s Browser Cache TTL to accelerate the page load for repeat visitors to your website. To configure cache duration within Cloudflare’s data centers, see Edge Cache TTL .

By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your Expires and Cache-Control headers. Cloudflare overrides any Cache-Control or Expires headers with values set via the Browser Cache TTL option under Caching on your dashboard if:

  • The value of the Cache-Control header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL =setting.
  • The origin web server does not send a Cache-Control or an Expires header.

Unless specifically set in a Page Rule , Cloudflare does not override or insert Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.

Set Browser Cache TTL

The Cloudflare UI and API both prohibit setting Browser Cache TTL to 0 for non-Enterprise domains.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Click Caching.
  3. Under Browser Cache TTL, click the drop-down menu to select the desired cache expiration time.

The Respect Existing Headers option tells Cloudflare to honor the settings in the Cache-Control headers from your origin web server.