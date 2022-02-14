Browser Cache TTL
Specify a time for a visitor’s Browser Cache TTL to accelerate the page load for repeat visitors to your website. To configure cache duration within Cloudflare’s data centers, see Edge Cache TTL.
By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your
Expires and
Cache-Control headers. Cloudflare overrides any
Cache-Control or
Expires headers with values set via the Browser Cache TTL option under Caching on your dashboard if:
- The value of the
Cache-Controlheader from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL =setting.
- The origin web server does not send a
Cache-Controlor an
Expiresheader.
Unless specifically set in a Page Rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert
Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.
Set Browser Cache TTL
The Cloudflare UI and API both prohibit setting Browser Cache TTL to 0 for non-Enterprise domains.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Click Caching.
- Under Browser Cache TTL, click the drop-down menu to select the desired cache expiration time.
The Respect Existing Headers option tells Cloudflare to honor the settings in the
Cache-Control headers from your origin web server.