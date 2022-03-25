Enable Tiered Cache

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your domain. Click Caching > Tiered Cache. From Argo Tiered Cache, toggle the button to enabled.

After enabling Tiered Cache, you are automatically enrolled in Smart Tiered Cache.

​​ Smart Tiered Cache

Smart Tiered Cache dynamically selects the single best upper tier for each of your website’s origins with no configuration required, using our in-house performance and routing data. Cloudflare collects latency data for each request to an origin, and uses the latency data to determine how well any upper-tier data center is connected with an origin. As a result, Cloudflare can select the best data center with the lowest latency to be the upper-tier for an origin.