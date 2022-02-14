Enable Cache Deception Armor
To enable Cache Deception Armor, create a Page Rule. Keep in mind that Cache Deception Armor depends upon Origin Cache Control. A
Cache-Control header from the origin or Edge Cache TTL Page Rule will override this protection.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your domain.
- Click Rules.
- From the Page Rules tab, click Create Page Rule.
- Enter the URL information and choose the Cache Deception Armor setting.
- Toggle the button to enabled.
- Click Save and Deploy when you are done.