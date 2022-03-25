Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cache on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Edge and Browser Cache TTL

Edge Cache TTL

Edge Cache TTL (Time to Live) specifies how long to cache a resource in the Cloudflare edge network. Edge Cache TTL is not visible in response headers and the minimum Edge Cache TTL depends on plan type.

  • Free - 2 hours
  • Pro - 1 hour
  • Business - 1 second
  • Enterprise - 1 second

For more information on creating page rules, see Create page rules .

Browser Cache TTL

The Browser Cache TTL sets the expiration for resources cached in a visitor’s browser. By default, Cloudflare honors the cache expiration set in your Expires and Cache-Control headers but overrides those headers if:

  • The value of the Cache-Control header from the origin web server is less than the Browser Cache TTL Cloudflare setting.
  • The origin web server does not send a Cache-Control or an Expires header.

Unless specifically set in a page rule, Cloudflare does not override or insert Cache-Control headers if you set Browser Cache TTL to Respect Existing Headers.

For more information on setting the Browser Cache TTL, see Set Browser Cache TTL .