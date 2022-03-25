Early Hints (Beta)

Early Hints takes advantage of “server think time” to asynchronously send instructions to the browser to begin loading resources while the origin server is compiling the full response. By sending these hints to a browser before the full response is prepared, the browser can figure out how to load the webpage faster for the end user.

Formally, Early Hints is a web standard External link icon Open external link that defines a new HTTP status code (103 Early Hints) that defines new interactions between a client and server. 103s are served to clients while a 200 OK (or error) response is prepared, which is the “server think time.” You can enable Cloudflare’s edge to cache and send 103 Early Hints responses with Link headers from your HTML pages. The response contains hints about which assets will likely be needed to fully render the web page. This “hinting” speeds up page loads and generally reduces user-perceived latency. Note Early Hints is currently only supported over HTTP/2 and HTTP/3.

For more information about Early Hints, refer to the Early Hints blog External link icon Open external link .

​​ Sign up for Early Hints Beta

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your domain. From the dashboard, click Speed > Optimization. Under Optimized Delivery, click Join the beta.

After joining the Beta, you can toggle Early Hints on or off from Optimized Delivery.

​​ Generating Early Hints

Early Hints are only generated and cached:

For URIs with .html , .htm , or .php file extensions, or no file extension

, , or file extensions, or no file extension On 200, 301, or 302 response return codes

When the response contains link headers External link icon Open external link with preconnect or preload rel types, such as Link: </img/preloaded.png>; rel=preload

Early Hints cache entries are keyed by request URI and ignore query strings.

​​ Emitting Early Hints

Cloudflare will asynchronously look up and emit a cached 103 Early Hints response ahead of a main response.

Currently, only certain browser versions will take action to preload or preconnect on receiving Early Hints, such as Google Chrome M94 and higher. Instructions for running WebPageTest to experiment with compatible client browsers can be found in the blog post External link icon Open external link .

Additionally, keep the following in mind: