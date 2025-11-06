Stagehand
Stagehand ↗ is an open-source, AI-powered browser automation library. Stagehand lets you combine code with natural-language instructions powered by AI, eliminating the need to dictate exact steps or specify selectors. With Stagehand, your agents are more resilient to website changes and easier to maintain, helping you build more reliably and flexibly.
This guide shows you how to deploy a Worker that uses Stagehand, Browser Rendering, and Workers AI to automate a web task.
In this example, you will use Stagehand to search for a movie on this example movie directory ↗, extract its details (title, year, rating, duration, and genre), and return the information along with a screenshot of the webpage.
If instead you want to skip the steps and get started right away, select Deploy to Cloudflare below.
After you deploy, you can interact with the Worker using this URL pattern:
Install the necessary dependencies:
Update your wrangler configuration file to include the bindings for Browser Rendering and Workers AI:
If you are using the Cloudflare Vite plugin ↗, you need to include the following alias ↗ in
vite.config.ts:
If you are not using the Cloudflare Vite plugin, you need to include the following module alias ↗ to the wrangler configuration:
Copy workersAIClient.ts ↗ to your project.
Then, in your Worker code, import the
workersAIClient.ts file and use it to configure a new
Stagehand instance:
AI Gateway is a service that adds observability to your AI applications. By routing your requests through AI Gateway, you can monitor and debug your AI applications.
To use AI Gateway with a third-party model, first create a gateway in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. In this example, we've named the gateway
stagehand-example-gateway.
If you want to use a model outside of Workers AI, you can configure Stagehand to use models from supported third-party providers ↗, including OpenAI and Anthropic, by providing your own credentials.
In this example, you will configure Stagehand to use OpenAI ↗. You will need an OpenAI API key. Cloudflare recommends storing your API key as a secret.
Then, configure Stagehand with your provider, model, and API key.
To use AI Gateway, first create a gateway in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. In this example, we are using OpenAI with AI Gateway ↗. Make sure to add the
baseURL as shown below, with your own Account ID and Gateway ID.
For the full list of Stagehand methods and capabilities, refer to the official Stagehand API documentation ↗.
