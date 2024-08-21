Planetscale
Connect Hyperdrive to a Planetscale Postgres database.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Planetscale ↗ Postgres database.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Planetscale database by creating a new user and fetching your database connection string.
- Go to the Planetscale dashboard ↗ and select the database you wish to connect to.
- Click Connect. Enter
hyperdrive-useras the password name (or your preferred name) and configure the permissions as desired. Select Create password. Note the username and password as they will not be displayed again.
- Select Other as your language or framework. Note down the database host, database name, database username, and password. You will need these to create a database configuration in Hyperdrive.
With the host, database name, username and password, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
mysql.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command.
- Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or,
- Replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_nameplaceholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:
Create a new
connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
