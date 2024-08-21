This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Planetscale ↗ Postgres database.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Planetscale database by creating a new user and fetching your database connection string.

Planetscale Dashboard

Go to the Planetscale dashboard ↗ and select the database you wish to connect to. Click Connect. Enter hyperdrive-user as the password name (or your preferred name) and configure the permissions as desired. Select Create password. Note the username and password as they will not be displayed again. Select Other as your language or framework. Note down the database host, database name, database username, and password. You will need these to create a database configuration in Hyperdrive.

With the host, database name, username and password, you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, mysql .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

mysql://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command.

Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or,

Replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="mysql://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:

Terminal window # mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required npm install mysql2

Create a new connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

// mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required import { createConnection } from "mysql2/promise" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler config file as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a connection using the mysql2 driver (or any support driver, ORM or query builder) // with the Hyperdrive credentials. These credentials are only accessible from your Worker. const connection = await createConnection ( { host : env . HYPERDRIVE . host , user : env . HYPERDRIVE . user , password : env . HYPERDRIVE . password , database : env . HYPERDRIVE . database , port : env . HYPERDRIVE . port , // The following line is needed for mysql2 compatibility with Workers // mysql2 uses eval() to optimize result parsing for rows with > 100 columns // Configure mysql2 to use static parsing instead of eval() parsing with disableEval disableEval : true , } ) ; try { // Sample query const [ results , fields ] = await connection . query ( "SHOW tables;" ) ; // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed ctx . waitUntil ( connection . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { results , fields } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" , }, } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : e instanceof Error ? e . message : e }, { status : 500 }, ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

