AWS RDS and Aurora

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) or Amazon Aurora MySQL database instance.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.

Note To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you must allow Cloudflare IPs to be able to access your database. You can either allow-list all IP address ranges (0.0.0.0 - 255.255.255.255) or restrict your IP access control list to the IP ranges used by Hyperdrive. Alternatively, you can connect to your databases over in your private network using Cloudflare Tunnels.

AWS Console

When creating or modifying an instance in the AWS console:

Configure a database cluster and other settings you wish to customize. Under Settings > Credential settings, note down the Master username and Master password (Aurora only). Under the Connectivity header, ensure Public access is set to Yes. Select an Existing VPC security group that allows public Internet access from 0.0.0.0/0 to the port your database instance is configured to listen on (default: 5432 for PostgreSQL instances). Select Create database.

Warning You must ensure that the VPC security group ↗ associated with your database allows public IPv4 access to your database port. Refer to AWS' database server rules ↗ for details on how to configure rules specific to your RDS database.

Retrieve the database endpoint (Aurora)

To retrieve the database endpoint (hostname) for Hyperdrive to connect to:

Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console. Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Under the Endpoints header, note down the Endpoint name with the type Writer and the Port.

Retrieve the database endpoint (RDS MySQL)

For regular RDS instances (non-Aurora), you will need to fetch the endpoint and port of the database:

Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console. Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Under the Connectivity & security header, note down the Endpoint and the Port.

The endpoint will resemble YOUR_DATABASE_NAME.cpuo5rlli58m.AWS_REGION.rds.amazonaws.com , and the port will default to 3306 .

Support for MySQL-compatible providers Support for AWS Aurora MySQL databases is coming soon. Join our early preview support by reaching out to us in the Hyperdrive Discord channel ↗.

2. Create your user

Once your database is created, you will need to create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as. Although you can use the Master username configured during initial database creation, best practice is to create a less privileged user.

To create a new user, log in to the database and use the CREATE ROLE command:

Terminal window # Log in to the database psql postgresql://MASTER_USERNAME:MASTER_PASSWORD@ENDPOINT_NAME:PORT/database_name

Run the following SQL statements:

-- Create a role for Hyperdrive CREATE ROLE hyperdrive; -- Allow Hyperdrive to connect GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE postgres TO hyperdrive; -- Grant database privileges to the hyperdrive role GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE postgres to hyperdrive; -- Create a specific user for Hyperdrive to log in as CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword' ; -- Grant this new user the hyperdrive role privileges GRANT hyperdrive to hyperdrive_user;

Refer to AWS' documentation on user roles in PostgreSQL ↗ for more details.

With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port), and database name (default: postgres ), you can now set up Hyperdrive.

3. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, mysql .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

mysql://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command.

Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or,

Replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="mysql://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:

Terminal window # mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required npm install mysql2

Create a new connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

// mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required import { createConnection } from "mysql2/promise" ; export interface Env { // If you set another name in the Wrangler config file as the value for 'binding', // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined. HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a connection using the mysql2 driver (or any support driver, ORM or query builder) // with the Hyperdrive credentials. These credentials are only accessible from your Worker. const connection = await createConnection ( { host : env . HYPERDRIVE . host , user : env . HYPERDRIVE . user , password : env . HYPERDRIVE . password , database : env . HYPERDRIVE . database , port : env . HYPERDRIVE . port , // The following line is needed for mysql2 compatibility with Workers // mysql2 uses eval() to optimize result parsing for rows with > 100 columns // Configure mysql2 to use static parsing instead of eval() parsing with disableEval disableEval : true , } ) ; try { // Sample query const [ results , fields ] = await connection . query ( "SHOW tables;" ) ; // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed ctx . waitUntil ( connection . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { results , fields } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" , }, } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; return Response . json ( { error : e instanceof Error ? e . message : e }, { status : 500 }, ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

