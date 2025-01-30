This guide will instruct you through:

Writing a Durable Object class.

Writing a Worker which invokes methods on a Durable Object.

Deploying a Durable Object.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Enable Durable Objects in the dashboard

To enable Durable Objects, you will need to purchase the Workers Paid plan:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Go to Workers & Pages > Plans. Select Purchase Workers Paid and complete the payment process to enable Durable Objects.

2. Create a Worker project

Durable Objects are accessed from a Worker.

To create a Worker project, run:

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- durable-object-starter Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest durable-object-starter Terminal window yarn create cloudflare@latest durable-object-starter

Running create cloudflare@latest will install Wrangler, the Workers CLI. You will use Wrangler to test and deploy your project.

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Hello World Worker using Durable Objects .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose JavaScript / TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

This will create a new directory, which will include either a src/index.js or src/index.ts file to write your code and a wrangler.json configuration file.

Move into your new directory:

Terminal window cd durable-object-starter

3. Write a Durable Object class

Durable Objects are defined by a exporting a standard JavaScript class which extends from the DurableObject base class.

Note If you do not use JavaScript or TypeScript, you will need a shim ↗ to translate your class definition to a JavaScript class.

Your MyDurableObject class will have a constructor with two parameters. The first parameter, state , passed to the class constructor contains state specific to the Durable Object, including methods for accessing storage. The second parameter, env , contains any bindings you have associated with the Worker when you uploaded it.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( state , env ) {} } import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( state : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) {} }

Workers can invoke public methods defined on a Durable Object via Remote Procedure Call (RPC).

The sayHello method demonstrates this capability:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( state , env ) {} async sayHello () { return "Hello, World!" ; } } import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { constructor ( state : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) {} async sayHello () : Promise < string > { return "Hello, World!" ; } }

4. Invoke methods on a Durable Object class

As mentioned previously, methods on a Durable Object class are invoked by a Worker. This is done by creating an ID refering to an instance of the Durable Object class, getting a stub that refers to a particular instance of a Durable Object class, and invoking methods on that stub.

The fetch handler should look like the following:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub const rpcResponse = await stub . sayHello () ; return new Response ( rpcResponse ) ; }, }; // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Every unique ID refers to an individual instance of the Durable Object class const id = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; // A stub is a client used to invoke methods on the Durable Object const stub = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id ) ; // Methods on the Durable Object are invoked via the stub const rpcResponse = await stub . sayHello () ; return new Response ( rpcResponse ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

5. Configure Durable Object bindings

To allow a Worker to invoke methods on a Durable Object, the Worker must have a Durable Object binding in the project's wrangler.toml / wrangler.json file. The binding is configured to use a particular Durable Object class.

wrangler.toml

wrangler.toml wrangler.json [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" class_name = "MyDurableObject" { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" , " class_name " : "MyDurableObject" } ] } }

The [[durable_objects.bindings]] section contains the following fields:

name - Required. The binding name to use within your Worker.

- Required. The binding name to use within your Worker. class_name - Required. The class name you wish to bind to.

- Required. The class name you wish to bind to. script_name - Optional. The name of the Worker if the Durable Object is external to this Worker.

- Optional. The name of the Worker if the Durable Object is external to this Worker. environment - Optional. The environment of the script_name to bind to.

Refer to Wrangler Configuration for more detail.

6. Configure Durable Object classes with migrations

A migration is a mapping process from a class name to a runtime state. You perform a migration when creating a new Durable Object class, or when renaming, deleting or transferring an existing Durable Object class.

Migrations are performed through the [[migrations]] configurations key in your Wrangler file.

The Durable Object migration to create a new Durable Object class will look like the following in your Worker's Wrangler file:

wrangler.toml

wrangler.toml wrangler.json [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" # Should be unique for each entry new_classes = [ "MyDurableObject" ] # Array of new classes { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_classes " : [ "MyDurableObject" ] } ] }

6.a Optional: Configure new Durable Object class for SQL storage

SQLite in Durable Objects Beta New beta version of Durable Objects is available where each Durable Object has a private, embedded SQLite database. SQL storage is opt-in during beta; otherwise, a Durable Object class has the standard, private key-value storage. Objects can access long-lived durable storage with the Storage API.

A Durable Object class can only have a single storage type, which cannot be changed after the Durable Object class is created.

To configure SQL storage and API, replace new_classes with new_sqlite_classes in your Worker's Wrangler file:

wrangler.toml

wrangler.toml wrangler.json [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" # Should be unique for each entry new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyDurableObject" ] # Array of new classes { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyDurableObject" ] } ] }

Refer to Durable Objects migrations to learn more about the migration process.

7. Develop a Durable Object Worker locally

To test your Durable Object locally, run wrangler dev :

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

In your console, you should see a Hello world string returned by the Durable Object.

8. Deploy your Durable Object Worker

To deploy your Durable Object Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Once deployed, you should be able to see your newly created Durable Object Worker on the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, Workers & Pages > Overview.

Preview your Durable Object Worker at <YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

By finishing this tutorial, you have successfully created, tested and deployed a Durable Object.

