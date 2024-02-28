Build a rate limiter
This example shows how to build a rate limiter using Durable Objects and Workers that can be used to protect upstream resources, including third-party APIs that your application relies on and/or services that may be costly for you to invoke.
This example also discusses some decisions that need to be made when designing a system, such as a rate limiter, with Durable Objects.
The Worker creates a
RateLimiter Durable Object on a per IP basis to protect upstream resources. IP based rate limiting can be effective without negatively impacting latency because any given IP will remain within a small geographic area colocated with the
RateLimiter Durable Object instance. Furthermore, throughput is also improved because each IP gets its own Durable Object.
It might seem simpler to implement a global rate limiter,
const id = env.RATE_LIMITER.idFromName("global");, which can provide better guarantees on the request rate to the upstream resource. However:
- This would require all requests globally to make a sub-request to a single Durable Object.
- Implementing a global rate limiter would add additional latency for requests not colocated with the Durable Object, and global throughput would be capped to the throughput of a single Durable Object.
- A single Durable Object that all requests rely on is typically considered an anti-pattern. Durable Objects work best when they are scoped to a user, room, service and/or the specific subset of your application that requires global co-ordination.The Durable Object uses a token bucket algorithm to implement rate limiting. The naive idea is that each request requires a token to complete, and the tokens are replenished according to the reciprocal of the desired number of requests per second. As an example, a 1000 requests per second rate limit will have a token replenished every millisecond (as specified by milliseconds_per_request) up to a given capacity limit.
This example uses Durable Object’s Alarms API to schedule the Durable Object to be woken up at a time in the future.
- When the alarm’s scheduled time comes, the
alarm()handler method is called, and in this case, the alarm will add a token to the “Bucket”.
- The implementation is made more efficient by adding tokens in bulk (as specified by milliseconds_for_updates) and preventing the alarm handler from being invoked every millisecond. More frequent invocations of Durable Objects will lead to higher invocation and duration charges.
The first implementation of a rate limiter is below:
index.js
// Worker
export default { async fetch(request, env, _ctx) { // Determine the IP address of the client const ip = request.headers.get("CF-Connecting-IP"); if (ip === null) { return new Response("Could not determine client IP", { status: 400 }); }
// Obtain an identifier for a Durable Object based on the client's IP address const id = env.RATE_LIMITER.idFromName(ip);
try { const stub = env.RATE_LIMITER.get(id); const response = await stub.fetch(request); const { milliseconds_to_next_request } = await response.json(); if (milliseconds_to_next_request > 0) { // Alternatively one could sleep for the necessary length of time return new Response("Rate limit exceeded", { status: 429 }); } } catch (error) { return new Response("Could not connect to rate limiter", { status: 502 }); }
// TODO: Implement me return new Response("Call some upstream resource...") }
};
// Durable Object
export class RateLimiter { static milliseconds_per_request = 1; static milliseconds_for_updates = 5000; static capacity = 10000;
constructor(state, _env) { this.state = state; this.tokens = RateLimiter.capacity; }
async fetch(_request) { this.checkAndSetAlarm()
let response = { milliseconds_to_next_request: RateLimiter.milliseconds_per_request }; if (this.tokens > 0) { this.tokens -= 1; response.milliseconds_to_next_request = 0; }
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); }
async checkAndSetAlarm() { let currentAlarm = await this.state.storage.getAlarm(); if (currentAlarm == null) { this.state.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + RateLimiter.milliseconds_for_updates * RateLimiter.milliseconds_per_request); } }
async alarm() { if (this.tokens < RateLimiter.capacity) { this.tokens = Math.min(RateLimiter.capacity, this.tokens + RateLimiter.milliseconds_for_updates); this.checkAndSetAlarm() } }
}
index.ts
export interface Env { RATE_LIMITER: DurableObjectNamespace;
}
interface RateLimiterResponse { milliseconds_to_next_request: number
}
// Worker
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env, _ctx: ExecutionContext): Promise<Response> { // Determine the IP address of the client const ip = request.headers.get("CF-Connecting-IP"); if (ip === null) { return new Response("Could not determine client IP", { status: 400 }); }
// Obtain an identifier for a Durable Object based on the client's IP address const id = env.RATE_LIMITER.idFromName(ip);
try { const stub = env.RATE_LIMITER.get(id); const response = await stub.fetch(request); const { milliseconds_to_next_request } = await response.json() as RateLimiterResponse; if (milliseconds_to_next_request > 0) { // Alternatively one could sleep for the necessary length of time return new Response("Rate limit exceeded", { status: 429 }); } } catch (error) { return new Response("Could not connect to rate limiter", { status: 502 }); }
// TODO: Implement me return new Response("Call some upstream resource...") }
};
// Durable Object
export class RateLimiter implements DurableObject { static readonly milliseconds_per_request = 1; static readonly milliseconds_for_updates = 5000; static readonly capacity = 10000;
state: DurableObjectState; tokens: number;
constructor(state: DurableObjectState, _env: Env) { this.state = state; this.tokens = RateLimiter.capacity; }
async fetch(_request: Request): Promise<Response> { this.checkAndSetAlarm()
let response = { milliseconds_to_next_request: RateLimiter.milliseconds_per_request }; if (this.tokens > 0) { this.tokens -= 1; response.milliseconds_to_next_request = 0; }
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); }
async checkAndSetAlarm() { let currentAlarm = await this.state.storage.getAlarm(); if (currentAlarm == null) { this.state.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + RateLimiter.milliseconds_for_updates * RateLimiter.milliseconds_per_request); } }
async alarm() { if (this.tokens < RateLimiter.capacity) { this.tokens = Math.min(RateLimiter.capacity, this.tokens + RateLimiter.milliseconds_for_updates); this.checkAndSetAlarm() } }
}
While the token bucket algorithm is popular for implementing rate limiting and uses Durable Object features, there is a simpler approach:
index.js
// Durable Object
export class RateLimiter { static milliseconds_per_request = 1; static milliseconds_for_grace_period = 5000;
constructor(_state, _env) { this.nextAllowedTime = 0; }
async fetch(request) { const now = Date.now();
this.nextAllowedTime = Math.max(now, this.nextAllowedTime); this.nextAllowedTime += RateLimiter.milliseconds_per_request;
const value = Math.max(0, this.nextAllowedTime - now - RateLimiter.milliseconds_for_grace_period); return new Response(JSON.stringify({ milliseconds_to_next_request: value })); }
}
index.ts
// Durable Object
export class RateLimiter implements DurableObject { static readonly milliseconds_per_request = 1; static readonly milliseconds_for_grace_period = 5000;
nextAllowedTime: number;
constructor(_state: DurableObjectState, _env: Env) { this.nextAllowedTime = 0; }
async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> { const now = Date.now();
this.nextAllowedTime = Math.max(now, this.nextAllowedTime); this.nextAllowedTime += RateLimiter.milliseconds_per_request;
const value = Math.max(0, this.nextAllowedTime - now - RateLimiter.milliseconds_for_grace_period); return new Response(JSON.stringify({ milliseconds_to_next_request: value })); }
}
Finally, configure your
wrangler.toml file to include a Durable Object binding and migration based on the namespace and class name chosen previously.
wrangler.toml
name = "my-counter"
[[durable_objects.bindings]]
name = "RATE_LIMITER"
class_name = "RateLimiter"
[[migrations]]
tag = "v1"
new_classes = ["RateLimiter"]
