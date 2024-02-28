Build a rate limiter

Build a rate limiter using Durable Objects and Workers.

This example shows how to build a rate limiter using Durable Objects and Workers that can be used to protect upstream resources, including third-party APIs that your application relies on and/or services that may be costly for you to invoke.

This example also discusses some decisions that need to be made when designing a system, such as a rate limiter, with Durable Objects.

The Worker creates a RateLimiter Durable Object on a per IP basis to protect upstream resources. IP based rate limiting can be effective without negatively impacting latency because any given IP will remain within a small geographic area colocated with the RateLimiter Durable Object instance. Furthermore, throughput is also improved because each IP gets its own Durable Object.

It might seem simpler to implement a global rate limiter, const id = env.RATE_LIMITER.idFromName("global"); , which can provide better guarantees on the request rate to the upstream resource. However:

This would require all requests globally to make a sub-request to a single Durable Object.

Implementing a global rate limiter would add additional latency for requests not colocated with the Durable Object, and global throughput would be capped to the throughput of a single Durable Object.

A single Durable Object that all requests rely on is typically considered an anti-pattern. Durable Objects work best when they are scoped to a user, room, service and/or the specific subset of your application that requires global co-ordination. If you do not need unique or custom rate-limiting capabilities, refer to Rate limiting rules that are part of Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) product. The Durable Object uses a token bucket algorithm to implement rate limiting. The naive idea is that each request requires a token to complete, and the tokens are replenished according to the reciprocal of the desired number of requests per second. As an example, a 1000 requests per second rate limit will have a token replenished every millisecond (as specified by milliseconds_per_request) up to a given capacity limit.

This example uses Durable Object’s Alarms API to schedule the Durable Object to be woken up at a time in the future.

When the alarm’s scheduled time comes, the alarm() handler method is called, and in this case, the alarm will add a token to the “Bucket”.

handler method is called, and in this case, the alarm will add a token to the “Bucket”. The implementation is made more efficient by adding tokens in bulk (as specified by milliseconds_for_updates) and preventing the alarm handler from being invoked every millisecond. More frequent invocations of Durable Objects will lead to higher invocation and duration charges.

The first implementation of a rate limiter is below:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , _ctx ) { const ip = request . headers . get ( "CF-Connecting-IP" ) ; if ( ip === null ) { return new Response ( "Could not determine client IP" , { status : 400 } ) ; } const id = env . RATE_LIMITER . idFromName ( ip ) ; try { const stub = env . RATE_LIMITER . get ( id ) ; const response = await stub . fetch ( request ) ; const { milliseconds_to_next_request } = await response . json ( ) ; if ( milliseconds_to_next_request > 0 ) { return new Response ( "Rate limit exceeded" , { status : 429 } ) ; } } catch ( error ) { return new Response ( "Could not connect to rate limiter" , { status : 502 } ) ; } return new Response ( "Call some upstream resource..." ) } } ; export class RateLimiter { static milliseconds_per_request = 1 ; static milliseconds_for_updates = 5000 ; static capacity = 10000 ; constructor ( state , _env ) { this . state = state ; this . tokens = RateLimiter . capacity ; } async fetch ( _request ) { this . checkAndSetAlarm ( ) let response = { milliseconds_to_next_request : RateLimiter . milliseconds_per_request } ; if ( this . tokens > 0 ) { this . tokens -= 1 ; response . milliseconds_to_next_request = 0 ; } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } async checkAndSetAlarm ( ) { let currentAlarm = await this . state . storage . getAlarm ( ) ; if ( currentAlarm == null ) { this . state . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now ( ) + RateLimiter . milliseconds_for_updates * RateLimiter . milliseconds_per_request ) ; } } async alarm ( ) { if ( this . tokens < RateLimiter . capacity ) { this . tokens = Math . min ( RateLimiter . capacity , this . tokens + RateLimiter . milliseconds_for_updates ) ; this . checkAndSetAlarm ( ) } } } index.ts export interface Env { RATE_LIMITER : DurableObjectNamespace ; } interface RateLimiterResponse { milliseconds_to_next_request : number } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , _ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { const ip = request . headers . get ( "CF-Connecting-IP" ) ; if ( ip === null ) { return new Response ( "Could not determine client IP" , { status : 400 } ) ; } const id = env . RATE_LIMITER . idFromName ( ip ) ; try { const stub = env . RATE_LIMITER . get ( id ) ; const response = await stub . fetch ( request ) ; const { milliseconds_to_next_request } = await response . json ( ) as RateLimiterResponse ; if ( milliseconds_to_next_request > 0 ) { return new Response ( "Rate limit exceeded" , { status : 429 } ) ; } } catch ( error ) { return new Response ( "Could not connect to rate limiter" , { status : 502 } ) ; } return new Response ( "Call some upstream resource..." ) } } ; export class RateLimiter implements DurableObject { static readonly milliseconds_per_request = 1 ; static readonly milliseconds_for_updates = 5000 ; static readonly capacity = 10000 ; state : DurableObjectState ; tokens : number ; constructor ( state : DurableObjectState , _env : Env ) { this . state = state ; this . tokens = RateLimiter . capacity ; } async fetch ( _request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { this . checkAndSetAlarm ( ) let response = { milliseconds_to_next_request : RateLimiter . milliseconds_per_request } ; if ( this . tokens > 0 ) { this . tokens -= 1 ; response . milliseconds_to_next_request = 0 ; } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } async checkAndSetAlarm ( ) { let currentAlarm = await this . state . storage . getAlarm ( ) ; if ( currentAlarm == null ) { this . state . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now ( ) + RateLimiter . milliseconds_for_updates * RateLimiter . milliseconds_per_request ) ; } } async alarm ( ) { if ( this . tokens < RateLimiter . capacity ) { this . tokens = Math . min ( RateLimiter . capacity , this . tokens + RateLimiter . milliseconds_for_updates ) ; this . checkAndSetAlarm ( ) } } }

While the token bucket algorithm is popular for implementing rate limiting and uses Durable Object features, there is a simpler approach:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript index.js export class RateLimiter { static milliseconds_per_request = 1 ; static milliseconds_for_grace_period = 5000 ; constructor ( _state , _env ) { this . nextAllowedTime = 0 ; } async fetch ( request ) { const now = Date . now ( ) ; this . nextAllowedTime = Math . max ( now , this . nextAllowedTime ) ; this . nextAllowedTime += RateLimiter . milliseconds_per_request ; const value = Math . max ( 0 , this . nextAllowedTime - now - RateLimiter . milliseconds_for_grace_period ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { milliseconds_to_next_request : value } ) ) ; } } index.ts export class RateLimiter implements DurableObject { static readonly milliseconds_per_request = 1 ; static readonly milliseconds_for_grace_period = 5000 ; nextAllowedTime : number ; constructor ( _state : DurableObjectState , _env : Env ) { this . nextAllowedTime = 0 ; } async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const now = Date . now ( ) ; this . nextAllowedTime = Math . max ( now , this . nextAllowedTime ) ; this . nextAllowedTime += RateLimiter . milliseconds_per_request ; const value = Math . max ( 0 , this . nextAllowedTime - now - RateLimiter . milliseconds_for_grace_period ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { milliseconds_to_next_request : value } ) ) ; } }

Finally, configure your wrangler.toml file to include a Durable Object binding and migration based on the namespace and class name chosen previously.

wrangler.toml name = "my-counter" [ [ durable_objects.bindings ] ] name = "RATE_LIMITER" class_name = "RateLimiter" [ [ migrations ] ] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "RateLimiter" ]

​​ Related resources